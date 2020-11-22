How to Watch the Iron Bowl: Auburn Tigers at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, TV, Radio info, SEC Schedule

It's not very often that Alabama has a shot at revenge as the Crimson Tide usually has just one opportunity a year since Nick Saban took over in 2007.

However, the 2020 team didn't get that chance at LSU when the Nov. 14 game at Baton Rogue was postponed (and appears more likely to be canceled with each passing day) due to coronavirus issues with the Tigers.

So Alabama might have to settle with the chance to get even with rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

The Tigers won a dramatic 48-45 victory over Alabama last season, ending the Crimson Tide's national title hopes and knocking it out of the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Amazingly, everyone on the coaching staff knows just how important it'll be for Alabama to came back and get the win as the only new assistant coach, Freddie Roach is a former Crimson Tide player.

Not only could the Crimson Tide (7-0) clinch the SEC West, but its considered a huge favorite to return to the playoff.

So we'll cut to the chase on a couple of statistics:

- Saban hasn't lost to Auburn twice in a row at Alabama.

- He's 4-1 against the Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

- The average score in the four meetings after Auburn won is 46.25-19.75.

What does that all mean in a rivalry game like this? Absolutely nothing.

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

TV: Play-By-Play: Brad Nessler, Analysts: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson, Host: Chris Stewart) CTSN

Weather forecast: Cloudy with rain. High 63. Winds 5-10 mph. 60 percent chance of rain. Sunset 4:42 p.m.

SEC Schedule, Week 13

Kentucky at Florida, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Arkansas at Missouri, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Auburn at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. CBS

Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network

LSU at Texas A & M, 6 p.m., ESPN

Georgia at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m, SEC Alternative

Last meeting: Having taken over for injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones made his first road start and was 26-for-39 for 335 yards and four touchdowns, but also had two costly interceptions that returned for touchdowns, including one for 100 yards, as Auburn pulled out a dramatic 48-45 victory. Jaylen Waddle scored four touchdowns, three on receptions and the other on a 98-yard kickoff return. Among the numerous notable moments in the game, Joseph Bulovas had a 30-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright with 2:00 left, and an Auburn field goal at the end of the first half led to a rule change by the NCAA. After JaTarvious Whitlow was tackled just before the game clock hit zero, officials reviewed the play and put a second back on the clock with Anders Carlson making a 52-yard-field goal. The new rule: "If the game clock expires at the end of a half and replay determines that there was time remaining and the clock should start on the referee’s signal after review, there must be at least three seconds remaining, when the ball should have been declared dead, to restore time to the clock. If less than three seconds remain on the game clock, the half is over."

The series: Alabama and Auburn will meet for the 85th time on Saturday. Alabama holds a 46-37-1 (.554) lead in a series that dates back to the 1893 season. The Crimson Tide and Tigers first met on Feb. 22, 1893, at Birmingham’s Lakeview Park with the Tigers claiming 32-22 victory. Alabama has won eight of the last 12 meetings.

Saban vs. Auburn: Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 10-8 in his career against Auburn, including 8-5 at Alabama. His LSU teams went 2-3 against Auburn from 2000-04. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn is 3-4 against the Crimson Tide.

Of note: The SEC can change each week's schedule until Monday at 9 p.m.

Iron Bowl Results

Date, Winning team, Score, Location

Feb. 22, 1893: Auburn 33-22 Lakeview Park, Birmingham

Nov. 30, 1893: Auburn 60-16 Riverside Park, Montgomery

Nov. 29, 1894: Alabama 18-0 Riverside Park, Montgomery

Nov. 23, 1895: Auburn 48-0 Tuscaloosa

Nov. 17, 1900: Auburn 53-5 Montgomery

Nov. 15, 1901: Auburn 17-0 Tuscaloosa

Oct. 18, 1902: Auburn 23-0 West End Park, Birmingham

Oct. 23, 1903: Alabama 18-6 Highland Park, Montgomery

Nov. 12, 1904: Auburn 29-5 West End Park, Birmingham

Nov. 18, 1905: Alabama 30-0 West End Park, Birmingham

Nov. 17, 1906: Alabama 10-0 Birmingham Fair Grounds

Nov. 16, 1907: tie 6-6 Birmingham Fair Grounds

Dec. 4, 1948: Alabama 55-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 3, 1949: Auburn 14-13 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 2, 1950: Alabama 34-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 1, 1951: Alabama 25-7 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 29, 1952: Alabama 21-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 28, 1953: Alabama 10-7 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 27, 1954: Auburn 28-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 26, 1955: Auburn 26-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 1, 1956: Auburn 34-7 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 30, 1957: Auburn 40-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 29, 1958: Auburn 14-8 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 28, 1959: Alabama 10-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 26, 1960: Alabama 3-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 2, 1961: Alabama 34-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 1, 1962: Alabama 38-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 30, 1963: Auburn 10-8 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 26, 1964: Alabama 21-14 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 27, 1965: Alabama 30-3 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 3, 1966: Alabama 31-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 2. 1967: Alabama 7-3 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 3, 1968: Alabama 24-16 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 29, 1969: Auburn 49-26 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 28, 1970: Auburn 33-28 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 27, 1971: Alabama 31-7 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 2, 1972: Auburn 17-16 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 1, 1973: Alabama 35-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 29, 1974: Alabama 17-13 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 29, 1975: Alabama 28-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 27, 1976: Alabama 38-7 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 26, 1977: Alabama 48-21 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 2,1978: Alabama 34-16 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 1, 1979: Alabama 25-18 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 29, 1980: Alabama 34-18 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 28, 1981: Alabama 28-17 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 27, 1982: Auburn 23-22 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 3, 1983: Auburn 23-20 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 1, 1984: Alabama 17-15 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 30, 1985: Alabama 25-23 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 29, 1986: Auburn 21-17 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 27, 1987: Auburn 10-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 25, 1988: Auburn 15-10 Legion Field, Birmingham

Dec. 2, 1989: Auburn 30-20 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Dec. 1, 1990: Alabama 16-7 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 30, 1991: Alabama 13-6 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 26, 1992: Alabama 17-0 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 20, 1993: Auburn 22-14 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 19, 1994: Alabama 21-14 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 18, 1995: Auburn 31-27 Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn

Nov. 23, 1996: Alabama 24-23 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 22, 1997: Auburn 18-17 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 21, 1998: Alabama 31-17 Legion Field, Birmingham

Nov. 20, 1999: Alabama 28-17 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 18, 2000: Auburn 9-0 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

Nov. 17, 2001: Alabama 31-7 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 23, 2002: Auburn 17-7 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

Nov. 22, 2003: Auburn 28-23 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 20, 2004: Auburn 21-13 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

Nov. 19, 2005: Auburn 28-18 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 18, 2006: Auburn 22-15 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

Nov. 24, 2007: Auburn 17-10 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 29, 2008: Alabama 36-0 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa

Nov. 27, 2009: Alabama 26-21 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 26, 2010: Auburn 28-27 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

Nov. 25, 2011: Alabama 42-14 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 24, 2012: Alabama 49-0 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

Nov. 30, 2013: Auburn 34-28 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 29, 2014: Alabama 55-44 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

Nov. 28, 2015: Alabama 29-13 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 24, 2016: Alabama 30-12 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

Nov. 25, 2017: Auburn 26-14 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

Nov. 24, 2018: Alabama 52-21 Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama

Nov. 30, 2019: Auburn 48-45 Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

