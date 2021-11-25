Alabama Football Injury Updates Heading into the Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban spoke to the media for the final team before the Iron Bowl and updated the status of a few defensive players heading into the rivalry matchup.

Senior defensive lineman DJ Dale did something to his knee during pregame warmups on Senior Day against Arkansas. Dale did not play end up playing at all in the game last Saturday, but at the time Saban said the MRIs were clear.

"Yeah he practiced today," Saban said on Wednesday. "Probably wasn't 100%, but I think this is something that will get better and better, so we'll see how he progresses."

The Arkansas game is the only game Dale has missed this season.

Outside linebacker Drew Sanders injured his hand in the Ole Miss game and missed some time after he had surgery on his hand. The sophomore returned in the LSU game, but played in limited snaps against New Mexico State and Arkansas. Sanders has had a hard cast on his hand since he returned from surgery.

"Drew’s doing fine," Saban said. "It’s a little bit tougher for him to use that hand, especially when he’s playing with that cast on his hand. But I think he’s getting more accustomed to it, I think he’s getting more confident in it."

Sanders stepped up early in the season to replace outside linebacker Christopher Allen who got injured in the first game of the season.

If both players are fully available for the Auburn game on Saturday, they will be heavily involved in the defensive rotation and add to the depth along the defensive front that has struggled with injuries all season.