Alabama Football vs Kentucky Kickoff Time Announced

Joey Blackwell

Along with the rest of the Week 12 Southeastern Conference football slate, the SEC announced that Alabama football and Kentucky will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Nov. 21. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

While the Wildcats weren't originally on the Crimson Tide's 2020 schedule, the reorganization of the conference's schedules due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic saw both Kentucky and Missouri added to Alabama's 10-game, all-SEC gauntlet.

The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats will be meeting for the 41st time in series history. All time, Alabama has defeated Kentucky in 37 of those games, with the Wildcats winning two and one game resulting in a tie in 1939.

Other notable games to watch the weekend of Nov. 21 are Ole Miss' trip to Texas A&M, which is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT on CBS and Mississippi State at Georgia, which is now slated for a 7:30 p.m. CT kickoff on the SEC Network.

Here is the entire SEC football schedule for Week 12 as announced by the conference on Monday morning:

Saturday, November 21, 2020:
Florida at Vanderbilt, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or SEC Network*
LSU at Arkansas, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN or SEC Network*
Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT on CBS
Kentucky at Alabama, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network
Tennessee at Auburn, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN
Mississippi State at Georgia, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network
Missouri at South Carolina, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network Alternate

*Broadcasting network will be decided following the game conducted on Nov. 14

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Looking forward to this one.

