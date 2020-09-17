SI.com
Alabama Football Leads SEC with 11 on 2020 Preseason Coaches Team

UA_Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Alabama football had a total of 11 players selected to the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Teams, the league announced on Thursday. The 11 selections are the most from one school on the 2020 squads.

The Crimson Tide had a league-best eight players, including Najee Harris (running back), DeVonta Smith (wide receiver), Jaylen Waddle (wide receiver), Alex Leatherwood (offensive line) and Landon Dickerson (offensive line) on offense. The defensive first-team honorees are made up of Dylan Moses (linebacker), LaBryan Ray (defensive line) and Patrick Surtain II (defensive back). Waddle rounds out the first-team selections, landing an additional two spots on the specialist list as an all-purpose player and as a return specialist.

Deonte Brown (offensive line) was named to the second team, while Dickerson made another appearance on the third team (center), in addition to Evan Neal (offensive line) and Josh Jobe (defensive back).

The Crimson Tide welcomes back 18 starters and 55 lettermen for the 2020 season. On offense, 27 letterwinners and eight starters return while the defense will have 23 lettermen and seven starters back on the field, with three starting specialists returning, as well.

Alabama opens its 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 26, on the road against the Missouri Tigers. Kickoff for the conference matchup is schedule for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB Kyle Trask, Florida

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Derek Stingley, LSU

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Jacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

OFFENSE

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

Deonte Brown, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Austin Deculus, LSU*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

Ed Ingram, LSU*

C Trey Hill, Georgia

WR George Pickens, Georgia

Terrace Marshall, LSU

QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP Derek Stingley, LSU

DEFENSE

DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Malik Herring, Georgia

Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee

Monty Rice, Georgia

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

Marco Wilson, Florida*

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Cade York, LSU

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

OFFENSE

TE Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL Carson Green, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Evan Neal, Alabama

Dan Moore, Texas A&M

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR Seth Williams, Auburn

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB Bo Nix, Auburn

RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Kadarius Toney, Florida*

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL Zachary Carter, Florida

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

Glen Logan, LSU

LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

Nolan Smith, Georgia*

Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

P Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS Christian Tutt, Auburn

