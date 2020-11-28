Live Updates from the Iron Bowl: No. 22 Auburn Tigers at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

We start off with something different today.

College GameDay broadcasted from Tuscaloosa on Saturday morning, and since fans weren't a factor, and it was probably easier from a security standpoint, they did the show from on top of a parking deck.

Yes, Lee Corso did pick the Crimson Tide.

Also, Joe Namath did his picks remotely.

There's a lot of crimson behind him on the shelves.

Pregame

• Today is actually Senior Day for the 2020 football team.

• Steve Sarkisian led Alabama down the Walk of Champions.

Iron Bowl Preview

It's not very often that Alabama has a shot at revenge as the Crimson Tide usually has just one opportunity a year since Nick Saban took over in 2007.

However, the 2020 team didn't get that chance at LSU when the Nov. 14 game at Baton Rogue was postponed (and appears more likely to be canceled with each passing day) due to coronavirus issues with the Tigers.

So Alabama might have to settle with the chance to get even with rival Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

The Tigers won a dramatic 48-45 victory over Alabama last season, ending the Crimson Tide's national title hopes and knocking it out of the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Amazingly, everyone on the coaching staff knows just how important it'll be for Alabama to come back and get the win as the only new assistant coach, Freddie Roach is a former Crimson Tide player.

Not only could the Crimson Tide (7-0) clinch the SEC West, but it’s considered a huge favorite to return to the playoff.

So we'll cut to the chase on a couple of statistics:

- Saban hasn't lost to Auburn twice in a row at Alabama.

- He's 4-1 against the Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

- The average score in the four meetings after Auburn won is 46.25-19.75.

What does that all mean in a rivalry game like this? Absolutely nothing.

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

TV: Play-By-Play: Brad Nessler, Analysts: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Roger Hoover, Host: Chris Stewart) CTSN; Sirius 138/191; Compass Radio: (Play-By-Play: TJ Rives, Analyst: Tiki Barber)

Weather forecast: Cloudy. High 64. Winds 5-10 mph. Sunset 4:42 p.m.

Last meeting: Having taken over for injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones made his first road start and was 26-for-39 for 335 yards and four touchdowns, but also had two costly interceptions that returned for touchdowns, including one for 100 yards, as Auburn pulled out a dramatic 48-45 victory. Jaylen Waddle scored four touchdowns, three on receptions and the other on a 98-yard kickoff return. Among the numerous notable moments in the game, Joseph Bulovas had a 30-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright with 2:00 left, and an Auburn field goal at the end of the first half led to a rule change by the NCAA. After JaTarvious Whitlow was tackled just before the game clock hit zero, officials reviewed the play and put a second back on the clock with Anders Carlson making a 52-yard-field goal. The new rule: "If the game clock expires at the end of a half and replay determines that there was time remaining and the clock should start on the referee’s signal after review, there must be at least three seconds remaining, when the ball should have been declared dead, to restore time to the clock. If less than three seconds remain on the game clock, the half is over."

The series: Alabama and Auburn will meet for the 85th time on Saturday. Alabama holds a 46-37-1 (.554) lead in a series that dates back to the 1893 season. The Crimson Tide and Tigers first met on Feb. 22, 1893, at Birmingham’s Lakeview Park with the Tigers claiming 32-22 victory. Alabama has won eight of the last 12 meetings.

Saban vs. Auburn: Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 10-8 in his career against Auburn, including 8-5 at Alabama. His LSU teams went 2-3 against Auburn from 2000-04. Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn is 3-4 against the Crimson Tide.