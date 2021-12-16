Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama Football Looks Forward to Reunion with Former RB Jerome Ford

After leaving the Crimson Tide in 2020, Ford is now the primary running back for the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When No. 1 Alabama football takes on No. 4 Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on Dec. 31, it will be a reunion of sorts for the older players on the Crimson Tide's roster.

Bearcats junior running back Jerome Ford transferred to Cincinnati following the 2019 season. Ford spent his first two seasons at Alabama, where he primarily served in a backup role for a deep Crimson Tide backfield.

At the 2021 Cotton Bowl, though, Ford will be reunited with some of his former teammates. On Thursday, Alabama defensive lineman talked about Ford and his contributions while he still played in Tuscaloosa.

“Jerome was a great young cat for me around here,” Mathis said. “I always liked Jerome and he always ran hard. He ran that ball pretty hard and he still [does]. I know we’re going to have to stop the run when it comes down to him running that ball.”

After joining Cincinnati early in 2020, Ford was granted a waiver for immediate eligibility. During his first season with the Bearcats, Ford primarily served as the team's backup. Through 10 games, he rushed for 483 yards and eight touchdowns. He also earned himself his first start at Cincinnati's appearance in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. said that Ford's decision was ultimately what was best for him and his family.

Read More

“Yeah, I’m super excited for him," Robinson said. "You know, he came here, it might not have turned out how he wanted it to turn out for him. He had to make a decision for himself and his family. He left, and he joined a program that was upcoming and helped build to that program and helped lead them to where they are now.

"I’m just so proud of him, just the progress he made joining another program, making it to this point.” 

In 2021, Ford was upgraded to the team's starter. In the Bearcats' 12 games this season, he has rushed for 1,242 yards on 200 carries and has reached the end zone 19 times. He also has 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown reception.

Robinson noted Ford's work ethic and is excited to play opposite him in the Cotton Bowl.

“Jerome, he’s one of those guys who he works his butt off,” Robinson said. “Fast guy, physical guy, knows how to finish his plays well so it’s exciting to be able to play against Jerome on the other side of the ball on one of these biggest stages and I’m excited to see how he handles that with being in another program and me being in the same program that he started in.

"That’s an exciting matchup and I can’t wait to see how it turns out.”

Jahvon Quinerly and Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: For Alabama Basketball, It's Time to "Recalibrate"

7 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
jerome ford
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Looks Forward to Reunion with Former RB Jerome Ford

1 hour ago
Brian Robinson Jr at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Brian Robinson Jr. Feels "A Lot Better Physically"

1 hour ago
Nick Saban, Alabama practice - September 27, 2021
Recruiting

Times Keep Changing in Recruiting, Nick Saban Keeps Adapting

1 hour ago
1981 Cotton Bowl game program: Alabama vs. Baylor
History

Throwback Thursday: 1981 Cotton Bowl, Alabama vs. Baylor

4 hours ago
The Best of Crimson Tikes: June 2021
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: New Shirts Again!

6 hours ago
Basketball rankings graphic
ASWA

ASWA 2021-22 High School Basketball Rankings: Through December 15

8 hours ago
Jaylen Waddle Signing
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, December 16, 2021

13 hours ago