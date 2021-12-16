Alabama Football Looks Forward to Reunion with Former RB Jerome Ford

After leaving the Crimson Tide in 2020, Ford is now the primary running back for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When No. 1 Alabama football takes on No. 4 Cincinnati in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on Dec. 31, it will be a reunion of sorts for the older players on the Crimson Tide's roster.

Bearcats junior running back Jerome Ford transferred to Cincinnati following the 2019 season. Ford spent his first two seasons at Alabama, where he primarily served in a backup role for a deep Crimson Tide backfield.

At the 2021 Cotton Bowl, though, Ford will be reunited with some of his former teammates. On Thursday, Alabama defensive lineman talked about Ford and his contributions while he still played in Tuscaloosa.

“Jerome was a great young cat for me around here,” Mathis said. “I always liked Jerome and he always ran hard. He ran that ball pretty hard and he still [does]. I know we’re going to have to stop the run when it comes down to him running that ball.”

After joining Cincinnati early in 2020, Ford was granted a waiver for immediate eligibility. During his first season with the Bearcats, Ford primarily served as the team's backup. Through 10 games, he rushed for 483 yards and eight touchdowns. He also earned himself his first start at Cincinnati's appearance in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. said that Ford's decision was ultimately what was best for him and his family.

“Yeah, I’m super excited for him," Robinson said. "You know, he came here, it might not have turned out how he wanted it to turn out for him. He had to make a decision for himself and his family. He left, and he joined a program that was upcoming and helped build to that program and helped lead them to where they are now.

"I’m just so proud of him, just the progress he made joining another program, making it to this point.”

In 2021, Ford was upgraded to the team's starter. In the Bearcats' 12 games this season, he has rushed for 1,242 yards on 200 carries and has reached the end zone 19 times. He also has 18 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown reception.

Robinson noted Ford's work ethic and is excited to play opposite him in the Cotton Bowl.

“Jerome, he’s one of those guys who he works his butt off,” Robinson said. “Fast guy, physical guy, knows how to finish his plays well so it’s exciting to be able to play against Jerome on the other side of the ball on one of these biggest stages and I’m excited to see how he handles that with being in another program and me being in the same program that he started in.

"That’s an exciting matchup and I can’t wait to see how it turns out.”