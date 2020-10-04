SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones, Nicknamed Joker, is Making His Detractors Look Like Fools

Christopher Walsh

He heard them. 

The naysayers. The critics. The so-called analysts who had been loudly cawing throughout the offseason in predictably annoying fashion. 

Mac Jones isn't dynamic, they pontificated. Mac Jones isn't exciting. Mac Jones isn't Tua Tagovailoa ... 

He's not. 

He's Mac Jones. 

And the player with the nickname Joker is already having the last laugh. 

Saturday afternoon, reporters weren't allowed into the locker rooms at Bryant-Denny Stadium, as the only postgame interviews continue to be done remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that one can be certain that no one was enjoying themselves on the visitor's side, or while subsequently packing up in the appropriately named Fail Room. 

No. 13 Texas A&M dialed up a game plan to try and exploit where it thought Alabama would be most vulnerable, and that meant Jones. The Aggies cheated in the safeties and dared the quarterback to try and beat them over the top.

Did he ever. 

The redshirt junior finished 20 of 27 for 435 yards and four scores as Alabama destroyed the Aggies 54-24. 

"Pretty good," was junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's effort at an obvious understatement. 

How about borderline great? 

Not to get ahead of ourselves in praise, the borderline stems from the couple of blatant miscues Jones made. Among them, the interception came on a ball that was batted up by a lineman and then grabbed to set up one of the Texas A&M scores. 

He also missed a couple of glaring opportunities, whether not making the right read or not hitting an open man downfield. 

"I missed some big-time throws," he said. "Obviously everyone did their job except for me on some throws."

In the bigger picture that's nitpicking considering everything else. So was that Waddle had to slow up some for the ball on his 87-yard touchdown off a double move. He still caught it in stride and turned on the burners enough to go untouched into the end zone. 

"Nah, it was on the money," Waddle said with a laugh.

The Joker had struck again. 

To be fair to Texas A&M, one can understand the thinking behind the defensive game plan. Considering Alabama's offensive line and playmakers, it only made sense for an early opponent to dare the Crimson Tide to try and beat it deep. 

It also fit within the Aggies personnel strengths. This was supposed to be a veteran, proven team ready to challenge the Crimson Tide across the board. Texas A&M had a freshman at cornerback in Jaylon Jones, and backup nickel Clifford Chattman recently opted out, but the Aggies still had five returning players with at least five starts in the secondary. 

Alabama made them all look silly. 

The first strong sign that the game plan was kaput occurred on Alabama's third snap. Right after Texas A&M drove most of the field only to see a missed field goal, Jones connected with sophomore John Metchie III for a 78-yard touchdown.

One could almost feel the rest of college football go, "Oh man, they have yet another one?"

They could have been saying it about the quarterback. The first incompletion by Jones was his eighth pass, a ball he widely threw into the dirt. 

Remember, this is his fourth year at Alabama (Jones redshirted in 2017), and he's working with the same offensive coordinator and coaching staff for the second straight season. 

With six starts overall, his last four have been against Auburn, Michigan, Missouri and Texas A&M. 

Jones is 80 of 115, 69.6 percent, 1,346 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in those games. Even with the gaffes it adds up to a 199.96 passer rating, which is basically what Tagovailoa did over his career while setting the NCAA record.

That's a pretty good sample size against quality opponents.

"I think the experience that he got last year was invaluable," Nick Saban said. "I thought he played fairly well when he played last year, the mistakes were just costly, but he learned from them. 

"We expect Mac to develop maturity and confidence. He’s very smart, he’s bright. He’s accurate with the ball, and we have got some good skill guys. The strength of our team is to be able to utilize those [playmakers]. ... Mac is playing very well, but that’s really what we expect him to do, and I think his poise has been really good so far this year as well.”

Last week against Missouri, which was No. 15 in total defense in 2019, Jones was 18 of 24 for 249 yards and two touchdowns and avoided being sacked. He posted a 95.2 Total Quarterback Rating (QBR), the highest of any signal-caller during Week 3.  

In terms of passer rating, which the NCAA uses to determined its annual passing champion, he scored 189.65. 

Jones topped that at 250.9 against Texas A&M.

Tagovailoa's best passer rating against an SEC opponent last season was 233.19, ironically during the game he got hurt at at Mississippi State. His rating against the Aggies last year was 167.1. 

Different quarterbacks. Different teams. Different times (especially since 2020 has been so unique). Yet for a comparison, consider Texas A&M senior Kellen Mond, who like usual had a good game against Alabama, but not great. He dropped to 0-4 in the matchup. 

2017: 19-29, 65.5 percent, 237 yards, 1 TD, 1 int. 138.6 rating; 14 carries, 14 yards, 1 TD

2018: 16-33, 48.5 percent, 196 yards, 1 TD, 2 int. 96.3 rating; 18 carries, 98 yards, 1 TD

2019: 24-42, 57.1 percent, 264 yards, 2 TD, 0 int. 125.7 rating; 16 carries, 90 yards, 1 TD

2020: 25-44, 56.8 percent, 318 yards, 3 TD, 1 int. 135.5 ratting; 8 carries, 19 yards, 0 TD 

Jones had more talent around him, and he took advantage of it. Nevertheless, the difference in the passing games was directly reflected on the scoreboard. 

Few thought the Crimson Tide offense could be this good without Tagovailoa. They thought freshman Bryce Young winning the starting job was much more likely. 

They overlooked Jones, who wisely simply kept working and let his play do his talking. Not having the spring made the speculation grow louder, and more off the mark, while only motivating him more. 

"A little bit," Jones admitted. "Everyone wants to talk and say that Alabama's not back. I think we proved through the first two games that we're improving. You can't go in there and be emotional sand stuff, everyone has to do their job. I think the defense would say the same thing, just do your job on every play.

"Don't make it emotional. Play with emotion, but don't be emotional."

That's what makes the Joker so scary moving into the rest of October and beyond. He's still a work in progress and Jones knows it. 

Christopher Walsh's column regularly appears on BamaCentral.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notebook: Nick Saban Continues Impressive Winning Streak Against Former Assistants

Nick Saban's pupils are still having a hard time beating the master in head-to-head matchups

Tyler Martin

Alabama Fans React to Quiet Campus for Home Opener

Some football fans were willing to stop and discuss what makes gameday in Tuscaloosa during an ongoing pandemic so different from the norm

Joey Blackwell

by

Mikeakers

Calhoun HC Ervin Starr Lathers Praise on JD Davison: "He Wants to Be a Great NBA Player"

Bama Central catches up with Calhoun coach Ervin Starr to gain more perspective on the type of player that the Crimson Tide is getting in JD Davison

Tyler Martin

Instant Analysis: Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24

Staff writers Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell of Bama Central discuss what went right and what needs improvement for the Crimson Tide following its victory over the Aggies

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football Races Past Texas A&M, 52-24

In the Crimson Tide's first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2020, it cruised to a 52-24 thrashing of Texas A&M

Tyler Martin

Second-Quarter Interception by Daniel Wright Provides Spark for Alabama Defense

The redshirt-junior defensive back picked off quarterback Kellen Mond in the second quarter to begin process of the Crimson Tide pulling away from the Aggies

Joey Blackwell

Breaking: Alabama Lands Elite 2021 PG JD Davison Over Auburn, LSU

Nate Oats and company strike big on the recruiting trail yet again, landing a coveted in-state prospect

Tyler Martin

Live updates: Texas A&M Aggies at Alabama Crimson Tide

No 2. Alabama unveils renovated Bryant-Denny Stadium as the Crimson Tide holds its home opener against SEC West rival Texas A&M

Christopher Walsh

Video: Alabama's Socially-Distanced Walk of Champions

Alabama conducted one of its greatest traditions with 2020 style

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell