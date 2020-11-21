SI.com
Bama Central
Alabama Football Missing Paul Tyson, Several Other Depth Players Against Kentucky

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football will be without several depth players on Saturday against Kentucky.

A total of seven players for the Crimson Tide were not present during pre-game warmups. None of the players absent were starters but will not participate in Saturday's game against the Wildcats.

Most notably, the Crimson Tide will be without third-string quarterback Paul Tyson, who was absent from the field during warmups.

Tyson has yet to play a single down so far in the 2020 season, with both Mac Jones and Bryce Young ahead of him on the depth chart.

The other depth players absent from pre-game warmups were linebackers Shane Lee and King Mwikuta, defensive back Kristian Story, defensive linemen Jah-Marien Latham and Stephon Wynn, Jr. and offensive linemen Darrian Dalcourt and Pierce Quick.

Aside from Quick, it has been reported that the remaining seven players contracted COVID-19 this week. However, this has yet to be confirmed by Alabama.

On a positive note for the Crimson Tide, defensive lineman LaBryan Ray was seen warming up in pads with his teammates. Ray has been absent for Alabama's last three games due to an elbow injury. Earlier this week, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said that Ray had been practicing but was only going to start if he felt comfortable in his elbow mobility.

Ray participated in all practices this week including those with contact and in-game scenarios, and with him out on the field for warmups, it appears that he is confident that the elbow will not affect his performance.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Kentucky confirmed that 10 of its starters will also be missing from the game due to coming into contact or testing positive for COVID-19. The two most notable players absent are running back Chris Rodriguez and linebacker Jamin Davis, the Wildcats' leading rusher and leading tackler.

Here is the full list of Wildcats out on Saturday:

  • Running Back Chris Rodriguez
  • Linebacker Jamin Davis
  • Linebacker D’Eryk Jackson
  • Linebacker Torrance Davis
  • Tight End Justin Rigg
  • Tight End Brendan Bates
  • Punter Max Duffy
  • Offensive Guard Luke Fortner
  • Defensive Back Taj Dodson J
  • Cornerback Jamari Brown

While playing the No. 1 Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium was already a tall order, the absence of Rodriquez and Davis will definitely be felt by the Wildcats on both side of the ball.

