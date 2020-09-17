Alabama Remains Strong Favorite to Win SEC Championship

The Southeastern Conference hasn't even played a game yet, and it's already the most unpredictable, unusual season that anyone in college football can remember.

The Big Ten was out, but is now in. The Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC may all follow. You blink and there's a major development.

The same is also true in the SEC, where one doesn't know who might or might not be available every week. With the ongoing coronavirus threat and protocols regarding contract tracing and at any given moment a player, unit or even team could suddenly be out.

Regardless, Alabama remains the team to beat in the conference. In terms of odds, it's one of the few things that's remained consistent since the spring.

Back in May, BetOnline proclaimed that the Crimson Tide was favored to win the league title, at 5/6 odds. However, it was followed by LSU 11/4, Georgia 3/1 and Florida 6/1.

That's changed. Here are the latest odds:

Odds to Win SEC Championship

Alabama 4/5

Florida 7/2

Georgia 7/2

LSU 5/1

Auburn 12/1

Texas A & M 12/1

Kentucky 40/1

Tennessee 66/1

Mississippi State 100/1

Ole Miss 125/1

Missouri 150/1

South Carolina 150/1

Arkansas 250/1

Vanderbilt 300/1

SEC East Champion

Georgia 4/5

Florida 1/1

Kentucky 9/1

Tennessee 12/1

South Carolina 28/1

Missouri 33/1

Vanderbilt 66/1

SEC West Champion

Alabama 5/11

LSU 7/2

Auburn 5/1

Texas A & M 7/1

Mississippi State 20/1

Ole Miss 25/1

Arkansas 80/1

Over/Under Win Totals

Alabama

Over/Under 8½

Arkansas

Over/Under 1½

Auburn

Over/Under 6½

Florida

Over/Under 7½

Georgia

Over/Under 8½

Kentucky

Over/Under 5

LSU

Over/Under 7

Mississippi State

Over/Under 4

Missouri

Over/Under 2½

Ole Miss

Over/Under 4

South Carolina

Over/Under 3½

Tennessee

Over/Under 5

Texas A & M

Over/Under 7

Vanderbilt

Over/Under 1