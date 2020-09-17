SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Remains Strong Favorite to Win SEC Championship

Christopher Walsh

The Southeastern Conference hasn't even played a game yet, and it's already the most unpredictable, unusual season that anyone in college football can remember. 

The Big Ten was out, but is now in. The Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC may all follow. You blink and there's a major development. 

The same is also true in the SEC, where one doesn't know who might or might not be available every week. With the ongoing coronavirus threat and protocols regarding contract tracing and at any given moment a player, unit or even team could suddenly be out. 

Regardless, Alabama remains the team to beat in the conference. In terms of odds, it's one of the few things that's remained consistent since the spring. 

Back in May, BetOnline proclaimed that the Crimson Tide was favored to win the league title, at 5/6 odds. However, it was followed by LSU 11/4, Georgia 3/1 and Florida 6/1. 

That's changed. Here are the latest odds:

Odds to Win SEC Championship

Alabama 4/5

Florida 7/2

Georgia 7/2

LSU 5/1

Auburn 12/1

Texas A&M 12/1

Kentucky 40/1

Tennessee 66/1

Mississippi State 100/1

Ole Miss 125/1

Missouri 150/1

South Carolina 150/1

Arkansas 250/1

Vanderbilt 300/1

SEC East Champion

Georgia 4/5

Florida 1/1

Kentucky 9/1

Tennessee 12/1

South Carolina 28/1

Missouri 33/1

Vanderbilt 66/1

SEC West Champion

Alabama 5/11

LSU 7/2

Auburn 5/1

Texas A&M 7/1

Mississippi State 20/1

Ole Miss 25/1

Arkansas 80/1

Over/Under Win Totals

Alabama

Over/Under 8½

Arkansas

Over/Under 1½

Auburn

Over/Under 6½

Florida

Over/Under 7½

Georgia

Over/Under 8½

Kentucky

Over/Under 5

LSU

Over/Under 7

Mississippi State

Over/Under 4

Missouri

Over/Under 2½

Ole Miss

Over/Under 4

South Carolina

Over/Under 3½

Tennessee

Over/Under 5

Texas A&M

Over/Under 7

Vanderbilt

Over/Under 1

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban Praises Emil Ekiyor Jr., Still Figuring Out Best Offensive Line Grouping Ahead of Opener

Just days away from the season opener against Missouri, the Crimson Tide is still in search of its five best o-linemen

Tyler Martin

Alabama, College Football Still has a lot More to Worry About Than Wearing Masks

All Things CW: Even if nearly all of college football plays this season, there's more and more obstacles for each team to overcome

Christopher Walsh

UA's Morgan Hall to Be Re-Named

Morgan Hall is the second building on Alabama's campus to have 'racist ties' removed from the name in recent months

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Swan Song

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Lands Four on SEC Soccer Preseason Watch List

Brynn Martin, Casey Wertz, Riley Mattingly, and Reyna Reyes earn preseason honors from the league's coaches

UA_Athletics

Throwback Thursday: Alabama Defense Didn't Give Up a Yard in 1962 Home Opener vs. Houston

Led by Lee Roy Jordan, the Crimson Tide defense outscored the Cougars en route to a 14-3 victory at Denny Stadium

J. Bank

NCAA Division 1 Council Approves Moving 2020 Fall Championships to Spring 2021

As expected, NCAA fall championships for 2020 will now move to the spring of 2021 and brackets will be at 75 percent of its normal capacity

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban: Alabama Football Now Conducting Daily COVID-19 Testing

The SEC currently mandates that players be tested just twice a week heading into the 2020 college football season

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

In-Person Recruiting Dead Period To Continue Through the Remainder of 2020

Due to COVID-19, no in-person recruiting will take place for the rest of the calendar year

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin