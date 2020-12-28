Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian Wins Broyles Award
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was named the winner of 2020 Broyles Award, during the 25th Anniversary Broyles Award Virtual Ceremony on Monday.
During his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Sarkisian oversaw a Crimson Tide attack that is averaging 49.7 points and 543.9 yards per game, both marks that are tops in Division I.
The Crimson Tide’s offense has scored 35-or more points for the 24 straight games, which is the longest streak in major-college football history.
Since Sarkisian took over as offensive coordinator in 2018, the Crimson Tide has also had an FBS-leading six different players catch a touchdown pass of 75 yards or more.
Alabama has two Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, with running back Najee Harris placing fifth. All three were named first-team All-Americans along with center Landon Dickerson and left tackle Alex Leatherwood by the Associated Press on Monday morning.
Sarkisian He served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator for the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game after spending the 2016 season with UA as an analyst prior to being promoted.
Sarkisian joined former Alabama offensive coordinator Michael Locksley (2018) and defensive coordinator Kirby Smart (2009) as the third Alabama coach to receive the honor.
"He's certainly done a phenomenal job for us," Nick Saban said Monday.
The Broyles Award has been presented annually since 1996 to the outstanding assistant coach in college football.
The other finalists were:
• Jeff Grimes, BYU Offensive Coordinator
• Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati Defensive Coordinator / linebackers
• Kane Wommack, Indiana Defensive Coordinator / linebackers
• Mike Hankwitz, Northwestern Defensive Coordinator
Broyles Award winners
Year Coach School Notes
2020 Steve Sarkisian Alabama
2019 Joe Brady LSU
2018 Mike Locksley Alabama
2017 Tony Elliott Clemson
2016 Brent Venables Clemson
2015 Lincoln Riley Oklahoma
2014 Tom Herman Ohio State
2013 Pat Narduzzi Mich. St.
2012 Bob Diaco Notre Dame
2011 John Chavis LSU
2010 Gus Malzahn Auburn
2009 Kirby Smart Alabama
2008 Kevin Wilson Oklahoma
2007 Jim Heacock Ohio State
2006 Bud Foster Virginia Tech
2005 Greg Davis Texas
2004 Gene Chizik Auburn
2003 Brian VanGorder Georgia
2002 Norm Chow USC
2001 Randy Shannon Florida
2000 Mark Mangino Oklahoma
1999 Ralph Friedgen Georgia Tech
1998 David Cutcliffe Tennessee
1997 Jim Herrmann Michigan
1996 Mickey Andrews Florida State