Alabama Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian Wins Broyles Award

A Crimson Tide coordinator named the nation's best assistant coach for the third time, and second time in three years

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was named the winner of 2020 Broyles Award, during the 25th Anniversary Broyles Award Virtual Ceremony on Monday.

During his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Sarkisian oversaw a Crimson Tide attack that is averaging 49.7 points and 543.9 yards per game, both marks that are tops in Division I.

The Crimson Tide’s offense has scored 35-or more points for the 24 straight games, which is the longest streak in major-college football history.

Since Sarkisian took over as offensive coordinator in 2018, the Crimson Tide has also had an FBS-leading six different players catch a touchdown pass of 75 yards or more.

Alabama has two Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, with running back Najee Harris placing fifth. All three were named first-team All-Americans along with center Landon Dickerson and left tackle Alex Leatherwood by the Associated Press on Monday morning.

Sarkisian He served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator for the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game after spending the 2016 season with UA as an analyst prior to being promoted.

Sarkisian joined former Alabama offensive coordinator Michael Locksley (2018) and defensive coordinator Kirby Smart (2009) as the third Alabama coach to receive the honor.

"He's certainly done a phenomenal job for us," Nick Saban said Monday.

The Broyles Award has been presented annually since 1996 to the outstanding assistant coach in college football.

The other finalists were:

• Jeff Grimes, BYU Offensive Coordinator

• Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati Defensive Coordinator / linebackers

• Kane Wommack, Indiana Defensive Coordinator / linebackers

• Mike Hankwitz, Northwestern Defensive Coordinator

Broyles Award winners

Year Coach School Notes

2020 Steve Sarkisian Alabama

2019 Joe Brady LSU

2018 Mike Locksley Alabama

2017 Tony Elliott Clemson

2016 Brent Venables Clemson

2015 Lincoln Riley Oklahoma

2014 Tom Herman Ohio State

2013 Pat Narduzzi Mich. St.

2012 Bob Diaco Notre Dame

2011 John Chavis LSU

2010 Gus Malzahn Auburn

2009 Kirby Smart Alabama

2008 Kevin Wilson Oklahoma

2007 Jim Heacock Ohio State

2006 Bud Foster Virginia Tech

2005 Greg Davis Texas

2004 Gene Chizik Auburn

2003 Brian VanGorder Georgia

2002 Norm Chow USC

2001 Randy Shannon Florida

2000 Mark Mangino Oklahoma

1999 Ralph Friedgen Georgia Tech

1998 David Cutcliffe Tennessee

1997 Jim Herrmann Michigan

1996 Mickey Andrews Florida State