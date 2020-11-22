Alabama Football Pounces All Over Kentucky Wildcats, 63-3

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — If there was ever a question that Alabama football still deserved to be ranked first in the nation after three weeks without facing an opponent, that question was answered on Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Yes. Yes it does.

After the lengthy hiatus away from the gridiron, the Crimson Tide rolled over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday by a margin of 63-3.

Alabama redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones continued to stake his claim as a Heisman Trophy candidate, throwing 16-for-24 for 230, two touchdowns and an interception.

However, the main storyline from the Crimson Tide's offense on Saturday was senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith. In total, Smith accounted for 144 yards on nine receptions and two touchdowns.

Smith's first touchdown reception of the game came in the second quarter, a 10-yard reception thrown by Jones. The touchdown was Smith's 32nd of his career, which broke former Crimson Tide wide receiver Amari Cooper's record for most receiving touchdowns. The second touchdown put Smith at 33, increasing his lead as the highest-scoring wide receiver in Alabama program history.

On the ground, senior running back Najee Harris led Alabama with 83 yards on 13 attempts and two touchdowns. Late in the second quarter, Harris ran a 42-yard rush to the house for the longest touchdown of his career with the Crimson Tide.

Harris' second touchdown also brings his season total to 16, the most-ever by an Alabama running back through the first seven games of the season.

Defensively, Alabama got off to a sluggish start. After the first quarter, despite scoring only three points, Kentucky had registered a total of 121 yards on offense. However, the Wildcats weren't able to capitalize in the red zone, and Alabama's defense improved as the game continued, holding Kentucky to just 27 yards in the second half, all of them rushing.

With the win, Alabama improves to 7-0 on the season. Kentucky drops to 3-5 with the loss.

With the first edition of the weekly College Football Playoff Rankings being released on Tuesday evening, Alabama football made a solid statement on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. With its dominating performance over the Wildcats, the Crimson Tide will most likely continue to be recognized as the No. 1 team in college football.

