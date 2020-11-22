SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Football Pounces All Over Kentucky Wildcats, 63-3

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — If there was ever a question that Alabama football still deserved to be ranked first in the nation after three weeks without facing an opponent, that question was answered on Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Yes. Yes it does.

After the lengthy hiatus away from the gridiron, the Crimson Tide rolled over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday by a margin of 63-3.

Alabama redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones continued to stake his claim as a Heisman Trophy candidate, throwing 16-for-24 for 230, two touchdowns and an interception.

However, the main storyline from the Crimson Tide's offense on Saturday was senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith. In total, Smith accounted for 144 yards on nine receptions and two touchdowns.

Smith's first touchdown reception of the game came in the second quarter, a 10-yard reception thrown by Jones. The touchdown was Smith's 32nd of his career, which broke former Crimson Tide wide receiver Amari Cooper's record for most receiving touchdowns. The second touchdown put Smith at 33, increasing his lead as the highest-scoring wide receiver in Alabama program history.

On the ground, senior running back Najee Harris led Alabama with 83 yards on 13 attempts and two touchdowns. Late in the second quarter, Harris ran a 42-yard rush to the house for the longest touchdown of his career with the Crimson Tide.

Harris' second touchdown also brings his season total to 16, the most-ever by an Alabama running back through the first seven games of the season.

Defensively, Alabama got off to a sluggish start. After the first quarter, despite scoring only three points, Kentucky had registered a total of 121 yards on offense. However, the Wildcats weren't able to capitalize in the red zone, and Alabama's defense improved as the game continued, holding Kentucky to just 27 yards in the second half, all of them rushing.

With the win, Alabama improves to 7-0 on the season. Kentucky drops to 3-5 with the loss.

With the first edition of the weekly College Football Playoff Rankings being released on Tuesday evening, Alabama football made a solid statement on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. With its dominating performance over the Wildcats, the Crimson Tide will most likely continue to be recognized as the No. 1 team in college football.

This story will be updated.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DeVonta Smith Re-Writes Record Books, Becomes SEC's All-Time Leader in Receiving Touchdowns

Smith's nine catches, 144 yards, and two touchdowns fuels Alabama offense to a 63-3 thrashing of Kentucky on Saturday night

Tyler Martin

Live Updates: Kentucky Wildcats at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Live stats and instant analysis from Bryant-Denny Stadium as the undefeated Crimson Tide take on the Wildcats

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Football Down Paul Tyson, Several Other Depth Players Against Kentucky

The Crimson Tide was without eight players against the Wildcats on Saturday

Joey Blackwell

Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide: How to Watch, Listen, TV Info, SEC Schedule

After an extra off week, the Alabama football team aims to play its first game of the 2020 season as the No. 1 team in the polls

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball Hit With Three-Year Probation, Fine By NCAA

The Alabama basketball program will undergo three years of probation in addition to a $5,000 fine plus one percent of the program's budget

Joey Blackwell

by

DavidBlackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 21, 2020

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 11: Levi Wallace, Bo Scarbrough Activated

Tua Tagovailoa is aiming to become just the second quarterback in 40 years to start career 4-0 as a rookie

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Report: Kentucky To Be Without At Least Five Starters Against Alabama

Starting running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. along with at least four other starters for the Wildcats will be missing on Saturday against Alabama

Tyler Martin

Coronavirus Cases Rise at University of Alabama Ahead of Students Heading Home For Holidays

New cases of COVID-19 on are the rise before students head home for the holiday break

Tyler Martin

Former Alabama Player to Watch in Fantasy Football Week 11: Raiders Henry Ruggs III and Josh Jacobs

Everything you need for Week 10 in fantasy football, including who to play and who to sit

Christopher Walsh