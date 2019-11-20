Practice Report: Rain in the Forecast for Western Carolina at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's game plan for Western Carolina might change some more, but not because of who is behind center at quarterback.

According to The Weather Channel, there's now a 90 percent chance of rain on Saturday. The forecast is for a high of 62 degrees with winds 10 to 15 mph.

Kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium is set for 11 a.m. (ESPN). The annual Senior Day ceremony to recognize the outgoing players is scheduled for approximately 10:45 a.m.

"The most important thing for our team right now is refocus, pay attention to detail," Nick Saban said during the SEC coaches' teleconference Wednesday morning. "We’ve got kind of a lot of guys banged up a little bit on our team. It gives a lot of other guys an opportunity to maybe play and get some experience.

"We’re also going to have 18 seniors who have done a great job here for us representing the program in a first-class way. We’re hopeful that everybody will come out and honor them and show the appreciation we have for the hard work they’ve done in the program."

Alabama has yet to announce which players will be in the ceremony. Tua Tagovailoa tweeted that does plan to attend:

Wednesday afternoon, practice was held in picturesque conditions, sunny and 65 degrees as the sun started to set. The Crimson Tide worked outside in full pads.

As expected, redshirt sophomore Mac Jones led his position group through drills, ahead of true freshmen Taulia Tagovailoa and Paul Tyson.

Junior wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (ribs) was again at practice, but limited. So were freshman nose tackle D.J. Dale (knee) and sophomore defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (undisclosed) with the defensive linemen.

Senior defensive end Raekwon Davis (ankle) was again absent during the media viewing.

Usually a player has to return to practice by Wednesday to play for Saban on Saturday.

Similar to Tuesday, the first-team secondary had number players shadowing the starters including safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Josh Jobe.