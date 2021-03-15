Alabama Football Spring Practice Schedule Announced

The Crimson Tide will open practice on Friday at 3:30 p.m. CT

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football will be back at it this Friday, hosting its first spring practice in preparation for the 2021 season.

In a release issued by Alabama athletics, the Crimson Tide's full spring practice schedule was revealed. The spring season will consist of 15 sessions — including two sessions held at Bryant-Denny Stadium — and will be concluded with the annual A-Day Game on April 17.

The kickoff time for A-Day has yet to be released.

The 2020 spring practice season was postponed last year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with canceled practices for the entirety of spring, the program's annual A-Day Game was also canceled.

While spring football will still be held for players, coaches and staff, the practices will remain closed to the media due to the ongoing pandemic. In lieu of media attendance, Alabama athletics will release photos and video footage following each practice session.

Here is the full list of practices and start times for the 2021 spring football season:

Spring Practice Dates, Start Times

(all times CT)

Friday, March 19 3:30 p.m.

Monday, March 22 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24 3:30 p.m.

Friday, March 26 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 TBD

Tuesday, March 30 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 2 TBD (Bryant-Denny)

Monday, April 5 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 9 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 TBD (Bryant-Denny)

Tuesday, April 13 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 3:30 p.m.

*Saturday, April 17 TBD (Bryant-Denny)

* Denotes A-Day Game