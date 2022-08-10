Skip to main content

Alabama Football Starts to Gear Up for First Fall Scrimmage

The Crimson Tide worked in full pads on Wednesday as the intensity of fall camp begins to pick up.

With storms in the area and the humidity extremely high, the University of Alabama football team returned to practice Wednesday as the team started to turn its focus toward the first scrimmage of fall camp. 

The Crimson Tide practiced for two hours outside as the team is getting into the "meat" of the preseason workouts. On Thursday the team will hold the first of its night practices after going through a walkthrough earlier in the day. 

The first closed scrimmage of the fall is scheduled for Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

As for how that camp us going, there's been a lot of talk about how the leadership has stood out, and the younger players have responded well. 

“We have a great group of younger guys who came in with a really good attitude, good head on their shoulders," junior quarterback Bryce Young said. "And guys that came in wanting to work. As a leadership group, as a team, we really do appreciate that. That really does affect us in the locker room. And I agree. I have faith in everyone in the locker room, guys that are that understanding. They get the standard. They’re bought in and want to do what’s best for the team and want to do things the right way. And that means a lot. That’s something that for us, we pride ourselves in. We know the benefits of it. So just knowing that we have a locker room full of guys that are going to do the right thing, we don’t have to look over their shoulder. They're guys that want to work, want to get better, want to be coached, all that.

“Obviously we have to keep going. There's still a lot of stuff we have to improve on, and now it’s on us to do the work and get better, be receptive to coaching and keep pushing ourselves. But I wouldn't want to be doing that with another group of guys than the guys we have this year.”

