This Week with the Crimson Tide: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2020

Christopher Walsh

First off, we want to say thank you to our readers. BamaCentral had its most hits of the 2020 calendar year with our coverage of Alabama's scrimmage. We appreciate you being here, and hopefully like what you saw. 

On Wednesday, we'll be launching a huge project/series that has been under development for a while. It'll be posted in the morning and we guarantee that if you're a Crimson Tide you're going to want to check it out. 

Finally, starting next week, with the NFL season opener, we’ll have regular updates on all the Alabama players in the NFL, everything from injuries to game stats and more.

We've been regularly updating the number of coronavirus cases here, locally, nationally and abroad. 

On Saturday Tuscaloosa was at 5,080 confirmed cases, up 6 percent from the previous week. Deaths were up 3.4 percent, at 89 overall.

However, those numbers do not reflect positive test results on the University of Alabama campus.

On Friday, it went from 562 cases(reported Monday) and added 481 (reported Friday), for a total of 1,043. That's through Thursday, the eighth day of the fall semester. 

Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday:

Worldwide: 24,996,456 confirmed cases; 842,499 deaths

Last week: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 5.96 million confirmed cases; 182,761 deaths

Last week: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 115,284 confirmed cases; 2,059 deaths

Last week: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 5,080 confirmed cases; 89 deaths

Last week: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

Finally, you might have noticed our BamaCentral+ page, which has been earmarked as being our premium page. Not only can you post on the message board without having to worry about trolls, but it’s the new home for our commentaries and columns.

Nevertheless, we’ll continue to bring you All Things Bama around the clock.

This week our lineup features:

Monday

• Crimson Corner (Joey Blackwell)

• All Things CW (Christopher Walsh)

Tuesday

• Around the SEC (Christopher Walsh)

• Talk of the Tide (Tyler Martin)

Wednesday

• Cary Clark’s high school preview

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

• [The debut of a new series]

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday (Jimmy Bank)

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics

