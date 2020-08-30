This Week with the Crimson Tide: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2020

First off, we want to say thank you to our readers. BamaCentral had its most hits of the 2020 calendar year with our coverage of Alabama's scrimmage. We appreciate you being here, and hopefully like what you saw.

On Wednesday, we'll be launching a huge project/series that has been under development for a while. It'll be posted in the morning and we guarantee that if you're a Crimson Tide you're going to want to check it out.

Finally, starting next week, with the NFL season opener, we’ll have regular updates on all the Alabama players in the NFL, everything from injuries to game stats and more.

We've been regularly updating the number of coronavirus cases here, locally, nationally and abroad.

On Saturday Tuscaloosa was at 5,080 confirmed cases, up 6 percent from the previous week. Deaths were up 3.4 percent, at 89 overall.

However, those numbers do not reflect positive test results on the University of Alabama campus.

On Friday, it went from 562 cases(reported Monday) and added 481 (reported Friday), for a total of 1,043. That's through Thursday, the eighth day of the fall semester.

Finally, you might have noticed our BamaCentral+ page, which has been earmarked as being our premium page. Not only can you post on the message board without having to worry about trolls, but it’s the new home for our commentaries and columns.

Nevertheless, we’ll continue to bring you All Things Bama around the clock.

This week our lineup features:

Monday

• Crimson Corner (Joey Blackwell)

• All Things CW (Christopher Walsh)

Tuesday

• Around the SEC (Christopher Walsh)

• Talk of the Tide (Tyler Martin)

Wednesday

• Cary Clark’s high school preview

• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin

• [The debut of a new series]

Thursday

• Throwback Thursday (Jimmy Bank)

• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary

Friday

• The Recruiting Corner and another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics