This Week with the Crimson Tide: Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2020
Christopher Walsh
First off, we want to say thank you to our readers. BamaCentral had its most hits of the 2020 calendar year with our coverage of Alabama's scrimmage. We appreciate you being here, and hopefully like what you saw.
On Wednesday, we'll be launching a huge project/series that has been under development for a while. It'll be posted in the morning and we guarantee that if you're a Crimson Tide you're going to want to check it out.
Finally, starting next week, with the NFL season opener, we’ll have regular updates on all the Alabama players in the NFL, everything from injuries to game stats and more.
We've been regularly updating the number of coronavirus cases here, locally, nationally and abroad.
On Saturday Tuscaloosa was at 5,080 confirmed cases, up 6 percent from the previous week. Deaths were up 3.4 percent, at 89 overall.
However, those numbers do not reflect positive test results on the University of Alabama campus.
On Friday, it went from 562 cases(reported Monday) and added 481 (reported Friday), for a total of 1,043. That's through Thursday, the eighth day of the fall semester.
Here are the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic through Saturday:
Worldwide: 24,996,456 confirmed cases; 842,499 deaths
Last week: 23,203,532; 804,416
Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074
Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781
August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071
July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 5.96 million confirmed cases; 182,761 deaths
Last week: 5.67 million; 176,353
Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481
Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423
Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447
July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 115,284 confirmed cases; 2,059 deaths
Last week: 109,566; 1,942
Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828
Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694
Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553
July 25: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 5,080 confirmed cases; 89 deaths
Last week: 4,769; 86
Aug. 15: 4,411; 80
Aug. 8: 4,190; 73
Aug. 1: 3,851; 61
July 25: 3,506; 58
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
Finally, you might have noticed our BamaCentral+ page, which has been earmarked as being our premium page. Not only can you post on the message board without having to worry about trolls, but it’s the new home for our commentaries and columns.
Nevertheless, we’ll continue to bring you All Things Bama around the clock.
This week our lineup features:
Monday
• Crimson Corner (Joey Blackwell)
• All Things CW (Christopher Walsh)
Tuesday
• Around the SEC (Christopher Walsh)
• Talk of the Tide (Tyler Martin)
Wednesday
• Cary Clark’s high school preview
• The All Things Bama Podcast by Tyler Martin
• [The debut of a new series]
Thursday
• Throwback Thursday (Jimmy Bank)
• Christopher Walsh’s Just A Minute commentary
Friday
• The Recruiting Corner and another All Things Bama podcast by Tyler Martin
Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics