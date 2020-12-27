All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3, 2020-21
It’s bowl week, which usually comes three-four weeks after the SEC Championship Game, but of course nothing’s been normal about this college football season.

At least Alabama won’t have to worry about any on-site distractions at the Rose Bowl because, A) It’s treating this like a regular road game and won’t travel until the day before kickoff, and B) The game was moved from Pasadena to Arlington, Texas due to coronavirus concerns.

So Alabama faces Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium on Friday (3 p.m., ESPN).

The other semifinal is Clemson vs. Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

The winners advance to National Championship Game, set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Meanwhile …

Men’s basketball opens SEC play by hosting Ole Miss on Tuesday (8 p.m., SEC Network) and then traveling to Tennessee on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN2).

Women’s basketball is at Missouri on Thursday.

That’s it for this week. Our plan is simple, give you wall-to-wall coverage.

From all of us at BamaCentral, Happy New Year and as always thanks for being here. 

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021

