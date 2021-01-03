All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Jan. 4-10, 2020

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Jan. 4-10, 2021 as Crimson Tide football prepares to play for the national championship
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama’s heading to the national championship, which means another crazy week here on BamaCentral as we aim to give you wall-to-wall coverage of all things Crimson Tide.

We don’t have all the details yet of this different national championship that will be played with coronavirus protocols in place, but here what we do know.

Monday things start to ramp up as the coaches and the players of the game from the semifinals will do teleconferences with reporters.

The larger virtual media sessions will be Wednesday and Thursday.

The final virtual news conference will be Sunday.

The game is obviously Monday, January 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

But football isn’t the only Crimson Tide team in action this week.

Fresh off its win at No. 7 Tennessee, men’s basketball will host Florida on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU), and visit Auburn on Saturday (11 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU).

Women’s basketball hosts South Carolina on Monday, and LSU on Thursday, and visits Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Both basketball teams are undefeated in SEC play.

The gymnastics season gets under way with Alabama hosting Kentucky on Friday, 8 p.m., (ESPNU)

And finally, men’s tennis begins its spring schedule by hosting the Bama Spring Shootout from Friday through Sunday.

It’s going to be a busy week, and one to remember.

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics

1285515758.0
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Jan. 4-10, 2020

SEC Logo
All Things Bama

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

Tua Tagovailoa
Bama/NFL

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 17

Don Salls
All Things Bama

Alabama's Oldest Letterman, Don Salls, Dies at Age 101

Nick Saban arrives in Tuscaloosa
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 3, 2021

010221_UT_BAMA_GameAction 402
All Things Bama

Alabama Long-Range Shooting Comes Alive, Sinks No. 7 Tennessee

_RS23818
All Things Bama

Live updates: Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at Tennessee Volunteers

John Bostick, left, at the announcement Wimp Sanderson had been hired
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Assistant Basketball Coach John Bostick Dies

Dylan Moses, Alabama practice, December 8, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses Posts on Social Media He's Played 2020 Season in Pain