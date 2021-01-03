This Week with the Crimson Tide: Jan. 4-10, 2020

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of Jan. 4-10, 2021 as Crimson Tide football prepares to play for the national championship

Alabama’s heading to the national championship, which means another crazy week here on BamaCentral as we aim to give you wall-to-wall coverage of all things Crimson Tide.

We don’t have all the details yet of this different national championship that will be played with coronavirus protocols in place, but here what we do know.

Monday things start to ramp up as the coaches and the players of the game from the semifinals will do teleconferences with reporters.

The larger virtual media sessions will be Wednesday and Thursday.

The final virtual news conference will be Sunday.

The game is obviously Monday, January 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

But football isn’t the only Crimson Tide team in action this week.

Fresh off its win at No. 7 Tennessee, men’s basketball will host Florida on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU), and visit Auburn on Saturday (11 a.m. or 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU).

Women’s basketball hosts South Carolina on Monday, and LSU on Thursday, and visits Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Both basketball teams are undefeated in SEC play.

The gymnastics season gets under way with Alabama hosting Kentucky on Friday, 8 p.m., (ESPNU)

And finally, men’s tennis begins its spring schedule by hosting the Bama Spring Shootout from Friday through Sunday.

It’s going to be a busy week, and one to remember.

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics