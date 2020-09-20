SI.com
It's Game Week!

Christopher Walsh

It’s game week!

The University of Alabama football team will kick off the 2020 season Saturday at Missouri (6 p.m. CT, ESPN), and BamaCentral will be there providing wall-to-wall coverage.

Moreover, with all the craziness going on, in addition to another tropical storm/potential hurricane heading this way, BamaCentral will keep you abreast of the latest developments, and how they impact the Crimson Tide.

Our aim remains the same, to bring you All Things Bama.

For example, Monday look for an All Things CW notes column, the return of the Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week, Alabama football will release its official Week 1 depth chart (which we will post immediately) and Crimson Tide. 

That's on top of Nick Saban's press conference and player interviews. 

It's going to be a very busy week on the site.

As for the latest coronavirus numbers, which now include what’s been reported by the University of Alabama:

Through Saturday, Tuscaloosa County was at 5,844 confirmed cases, 102 deaths overall.

We are back on an upslope in comparison to previous weeks, but it seems pretty logical that this was a result of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The same holds true for the state, which is up to 129,974 confirmed cases, and 2,290 deaths.

Here were the latest figures as of midnight:

Worldwide: 30,685,001 confirmed cases, 955,843 deaths

Last week: 28,759,036; 920,234

Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757

Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 6.76 million confirmed cases; 199,259 deaths

Last week: 6.49 million; 193,693

Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538

Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 129,974 confirmed cases, 2,290 deaths

Last week: 125,795, 2,218

Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151

Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 5,844 confirmed cases, 102 deaths

Last week: 5,500; 96

Sept. 5: 5,282; 94

Aug. 29: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama

Sept. 17: 119 new cases; 2,692 total

Sept. 10: 294; 2,573

Sept. 3: 846; 2,047

Aug. 27: 481; 1,201

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics

