It's Game Week!
Christopher Walsh
It’s game week!
The University of Alabama football team will kick off the 2020 season Saturday at Missouri (6 p.m. CT, ESPN), and BamaCentral will be there providing wall-to-wall coverage.
Moreover, with all the craziness going on, in addition to another tropical storm/potential hurricane heading this way, BamaCentral will keep you abreast of the latest developments, and how they impact the Crimson Tide.
Our aim remains the same, to bring you All Things Bama.
For example, Monday look for an All Things CW notes column, the return of the Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week, Alabama football will release its official Week 1 depth chart (which we will post immediately) and Crimson Tide.
That's on top of Nick Saban's press conference and player interviews.
It's going to be a very busy week on the site.
As for the latest coronavirus numbers, which now include what’s been reported by the University of Alabama:
Through Saturday, Tuscaloosa County was at 5,844 confirmed cases, 102 deaths overall.
We are back on an upslope in comparison to previous weeks, but it seems pretty logical that this was a result of the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The same holds true for the state, which is up to 129,974 confirmed cases, and 2,290 deaths.
Here were the latest figures as of midnight:
Worldwide: 30,685,001 confirmed cases, 955,843 deaths
Last week: 28,759,036; 920,234
Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757
Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499
Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416
Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074
Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781
August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071
July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 6.76 million confirmed cases; 199,259 deaths
Last week: 6.49 million; 193,693
Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538
Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761
Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353
Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481
Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423
Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447
July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 129,974 confirmed cases, 2,290 deaths
Last week: 125,795, 2,218
Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151
Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059
Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942
Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828
Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694
Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553
July 25: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 5,844 confirmed cases, 102 deaths
Last week: 5,500; 96
Sept. 5: 5,282; 94
Aug. 29: 5,080; 89
Aug. 22: 4,769; 86
Aug. 15: 4,411; 80
Aug. 8: 4,190; 73
Aug. 1: 3,851; 61
July 25: 3,506; 58
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
University of Alabama
Sept. 17: 119 new cases; 2,692 total
Sept. 10: 294; 2,573
Sept. 3: 846; 2,047
Aug. 27: 481; 1,201
Aug. 24: 563; 720
Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158
Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics