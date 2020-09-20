It’s game week!

The University of Alabama football team will kick off the 2020 season Saturday at Missouri (6 p.m. CT, ESPN), and BamaCentral will be there providing wall-to-wall coverage.

Moreover, with all the craziness going on, in addition to another tropical storm/potential hurricane heading this way, BamaCentral will keep you abreast of the latest developments, and how they impact the Crimson Tide.

Our aim remains the same, to bring you All Things Bama.

For example, Monday look for an All Things CW notes column, the return of the Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week, Alabama football will release its official Week 1 depth chart (which we will post immediately) and Crimson Tide.

That's on top of Nick Saban's press conference and player interviews.

It's going to be a very busy week on the site.

As for the latest coronavirus numbers, which now include what’s been reported by the University of Alabama:

Through Saturday, Tuscaloosa County was at 5,844 confirmed cases, 102 deaths overall.

We are back on an upslope in comparison to previous weeks, but it seems pretty logical that this was a result of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The same holds true for the state, which is up to 129,974 confirmed cases, and 2,290 deaths.

Here were the latest figures as of midnight:

