This Week with the Crimson Tide, Jan. 11-17, 2021: National Championship Game Edition

What’s going on with Alabama athletics for the week of Jan. 11-17, 2021

We’re just a couple of weeks into 2021, and we’ve already reached the one that everyone will remember the most when it comes to the Crimson Tide.

Monday night, Alabama football will play Ohio State in the National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Fla. We could list all the channels will be on for the megacast, but we’re just going to say 7 p.m. CT, ESPN.

BamaCentral is here in Miami and we will have full coverage, with numerous game-day stories beginning first thing Monday morning.

In addition to Joey Blackwell and Tyler Martin, whom have been at every Crimson Tide game this season, and they're the only Alabama beat writers who can say that this season, Sports Illustrated recruiting guru John Garcia Jr. will be joining our coverage.

But other spots are in action as well this week.

Men’s basketball, still undefeated in SEC play and fresh off its win at Auburn, continues its tough schedule at the start of league play. The Crimson Tide is at Kentucky on Tuesday (8 p.m., CT), and hosts Arkansas on Saturday (2:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Women’s basketball is at Mississippi State on Thursday (7 p.m.), and hosts Tennessee on Sunday (2 p.m.).

Track and field is back in action at the Commodore Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Swimming and diving is hosting Auburn on Friday.

Men’s tennis hosting Samford on Saturday (11 a.m.) and North Alabama on Sunday (1 p.m.)

Gymnastics is at Missouri on Friday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network+).

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics.