This Week with the Crimson Tide, Sept. 14-20: Say Goodbye to the Offseason
Christopher Walsh
It’s the final week of the offseason, as the SEC schedule is set to kick off on Sept. 26, and it looks like there are two storms on the horizon.
The first, of course, is soon-to-be Hurricane Sally, which is heading straight to New Orleans, and should bring lots of wind and rain to the region.
The second is the Big Ten, which looks like will reverse course and come back and play an abbreviated season this fall.
Just went you thought the 2020 season couldn’t get any weirder.
Additionally, the first Alabama sporting contest of the fall season will be Saturday when the soccer team hosts Tennessee at 1 p.m.
As for the latest coronavirus numbers, which now include what’s been reported by the University of Alabama:
On Saturday Tuscaloosa was at 5,500 confirmed cases, 96 overall.
Worldwide: 28,759,036 confirmed cases; 920,234 deaths
Last week: 26,892,547; 879,757
Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499
Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416
Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074
Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781
August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071
July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 6.49 million confirmed cases; 193,693 deaths
Last week: 6.25 confirmed cases; 188,538
Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761
Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353
Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481
Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423
Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447
July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 125,795 confirmed cases, 2,218 deaths
Last week: 120,327; 2,151
Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059
Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942
Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828
Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694
Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553
July 25: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 5,500 confirmed cases, 96 deaths
Last week: 5,282; 94
Aug. 29: 5,080; 89
Aug. 22: 4,769; 86
Aug. 15: 4,411; 80
Aug. 8: 4,190; 73
Aug. 1: 3,851; 61
July 25: 3,506; 58
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
University of Alabama
Sept. 10: 294 new cases; 2,573 total
Sept. 3: 846; 2,047
Aug. 27: 481; 1,201
Aug. 24: 563; 720
Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158
