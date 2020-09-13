This Week with the Crimson Tide, Sept. 14-20: Say Goodbye to the Offseason

It’s the final week of the offseason, as the SEC schedule is set to kick off on Sept. 26, and it looks like there are two storms on the horizon.

The first, of course, is soon-to-be Hurricane Sally, which is heading straight to New Orleans, and should bring lots of wind and rain to the region.

The second is the Big Ten, which looks like will reverse course and come back and play an abbreviated season this fall.

Just went you thought the 2020 season couldn’t get any weirder.

BamaCentral will keep you abreast of the latest developments, and how they impact the Crimson Tide, plus next week we’ll go into regular-season mode, which will mean even more items on the site.

Additionally, the first Alabama sporting contest of the fall season will be Saturday when the soccer team hosts Tennessee at 1 p.m.

In the meantime we want to remind you to check out our unparalleled Alabama in the NFL coverage and databases, along with our BamaCentral+ premium page.

Our aim remains the same, to bring you All Things Bama around the clock.

As for the latest coronavirus numbers, which now include what’s been reported by the University of Alabama:

On Saturday Tuscaloosa was at 5,500 confirmed cases, 96 overall.

Worldwide: 28,759,036 confirmed cases; 920,234 deaths

Last week: 26,892,547; 879,757

Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 6.49 million confirmed cases; 193,693 deaths

Last week: 6.25 confirmed cases; 188,538

Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 125,795 confirmed cases, 2,218 deaths

Last week: 120,327; 2,151

Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 5,500 confirmed cases, 96 deaths

Last week: 5,282; 94

Aug. 29: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama

Sept. 10: 294 new cases; 2,573 total

Sept. 3: 846; 2,047

Aug. 27: 481; 1,201

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics