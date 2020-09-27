This Week with the Crimson Tide: Football Returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium

Believe it or not, it’s October, and with the SEC football season under way we’ve gone back and made both the daily schedule and results a regular part of the daily Crimson Tide Roll Call on BamaCentral. When games are televised, we’ll make sure to list that as well.

This week some other teams are getting into the mix:

• Men’s tennis will open its fall schedule with a weekend event at Auburn along with Florida, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt

• Cross country will participate in the Florida State Invitational on Friday

• Swimming and diving opens its season by hosting Delta State on Friday

• Soccer is at Florida on Sunday, with the game on the SEC Network at 4 p.m.

The marquee event, of course the home opener in football against Texas A & M, 2:30 p.m. on CBS. It’s also the debut of renovated Bryant-Denny Stadium, although capacity will be limited to 20 percent.

This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, both locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally

The latest landmarks are 33 million cases, and 1 million deaths worldwide, and seven million cases in the United States.

Worldwide: 32,930,733 confirmed cases; 995,450 deaths

Last week: 30,685,001; 955,843

Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234

Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757

Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499

Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416

Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074

Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781

August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071

July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537

July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138

July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138

July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639

June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967

June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462

June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630

June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000

May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000

May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000

United States: 7.09 million confirmed cases; 204,607 deaths

Last week: 6.76 million; 199,259

Sept, 12: 6.49 million; 193,693

Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538

Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761

Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353

Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481

Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423

Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447

July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460

July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119

July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777

July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870

June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709

June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000

June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000

June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000

May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000

May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000

Alabama: 135,554 confirmed cases; 2,359 deaths

Last week: 129,974; 2,290

Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218

Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151

Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059

Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942

Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828

Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694

Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553

July 25: 76,314; 1,413

July 18: 64,180; 1,253

July 11: 51,294; 1,086

July 4: 43,450; 984

June 27: 34,605; 898

June 20: 29,598; 838

June 13: 25,235; 768

June 6: 20,166, 688

May 30: 17,359, 618

May 23: 14,478, 551

Tuscaloosa: 6,092 confirmed cases; 107 deaths

Last week: 5,844; 102

Sept 12: 5,500; 96

Sept. 5: 5,282; 94

Aug. 29: 5,080; 89

Aug. 22: 4,769; 86

Aug. 15: 4,411; 80

Aug. 8: 4,190; 73

Aug. 1: 3,851; 61

July 25: 3,506; 58

July 18: 3,068; 55

July 11: 2,632; 53

July 4: 2,288; 42

June 27: 1,845; 36

June 20: 1,581; 31

June 13: 1,291; 25

June 6: 918, 18

May 30: 738, 14

May 23: 505, 14

University of Alabama

Sept. 24: 48 new cases; 2,509 total

Sept. 17: 119; 2,461

Sept. 10: 294; 2,342

Sept. 3: 846; 2,048

Aug. 27: 481; 1,202

Aug. 24: 563; 720

Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158

