This Week with the Crimson Tide: Football Returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium
Christopher Walsh
Believe it or not, it’s October, and with the SEC football season under way we’ve gone back and made both the daily schedule and results a regular part of the daily Crimson Tide Roll Call on BamaCentral. When games are televised, we’ll make sure to list that as well.
This week some other teams are getting into the mix:
• Men’s tennis will open its fall schedule with a weekend event at Auburn along with Florida, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt
• Cross country will participate in the Florida State Invitational on Friday
• Swimming and diving opens its season by hosting Delta State on Friday
• Soccer is at Florida on Sunday, with the game on the SEC Network at 4 p.m.
The marquee event, of course the home opener in football against Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m. on CBS. It’s also the debut of renovated Bryant-Denny Stadium, although capacity will be limited to 20 percent.
This Week with the Crimson Tide is also where we list the updated numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases, both locally, state-wide, nationally and internationally
The latest landmarks are 33 million cases, and 1 million deaths worldwide, and seven million cases in the United States.
Worldwide: 32,930,733 confirmed cases; 995,450 deaths
Last week: 30,685,001; 955,843
Sept. 12: 28,759,036; 920,234
Sept. 5: 26,892,547; 879,757
Aug. 29: 24,996,456; 842,499
Aug. 22: 23,203,532; 804,416
Aug. 15: 21,460,392; 771,074
Aug. 8: 19,637,506; 726,781
August 1: 17,851,975; 685,071
July 25: 16,048,100; 644,537
July 18: 14,288,689; 602,138
July 11: 12,717,908; 565,138
July 4: 11.67 million; 532,639
June 27: 10.06 million; 499,967
June 20: 8.84 million; 465,462
June 13: 7.76 million; 427,630
June 6: 6.96 million; 401,000
May 30: 6.05 million; 369,000
May 23: 5.4 million; 345,000
United States: 7.09 million confirmed cases; 204,607 deaths
Last week: 6.76 million; 199,259
Sept, 12: 6.49 million; 193,693
Sept. 5: 6.25 million; 188,538
Aug. 29: 5.96 million; 182,761
Aug. 22: 5.67 million; 176,353
Aug. 15: 5.36 million; 169,481
Aug. 8: 5 million; 162,423
Aug. 1: 4.62 million; 154,447
July 25: 4.18 million; 146,460
July 18: 3.71 million; 140,119
July 11: 3.25 million; 134,777
July 4: 2.87 million; 129,870
June 27: 2.535 million; 125,709
June 20: 2.27 million; 120,000
June 13: 2.1 million; 116,000
June 6: 1.97 million; 112,000
May 30: 1.8 million; 105,000
May 23: 1.68 million; 98,000
Alabama: 135,554 confirmed cases; 2,359 deaths
Last week: 129,974; 2,290
Sept. 12: 125,795, 2,218
Sept. 5: 120,327; 2,151
Aug. 29: 115,284; 2,059
Aug. 22: 109,566; 1,942
Aug. 15: 101,357; 1,828
Aug. 8: 96,613; 1,694
Aug. 1: 86,780; 1,553
July 25: 76,314; 1,413
July 18: 64,180; 1,253
July 11: 51,294; 1,086
July 4: 43,450; 984
June 27: 34,605; 898
June 20: 29,598; 838
June 13: 25,235; 768
June 6: 20,166, 688
May 30: 17,359, 618
May 23: 14,478, 551
Tuscaloosa: 6,092 confirmed cases; 107 deaths
Last week: 5,844; 102
Sept 12: 5,500; 96
Sept. 5: 5,282; 94
Aug. 29: 5,080; 89
Aug. 22: 4,769; 86
Aug. 15: 4,411; 80
Aug. 8: 4,190; 73
Aug. 1: 3,851; 61
July 25: 3,506; 58
July 18: 3,068; 55
July 11: 2,632; 53
July 4: 2,288; 42
June 27: 1,845; 36
June 20: 1,581; 31
June 13: 1,291; 25
June 6: 918, 18
May 30: 738, 14
May 23: 505, 14
University of Alabama
Sept. 24: 48 new cases; 2,509 total
Sept. 17: 119; 2,461
Sept. 10: 294; 2,342
Sept. 3: 846; 2,048
Aug. 27: 481; 1,202
Aug. 24: 563; 720
Aug. 18 (pe-arrival): 158; 158
