Alabama Football Ranked in AP Top 25 for 200th Consecutive Poll
Christopher Walsh
The University of Alabama football program hit an historic landmark when the Crimson Tide was ranked for the 200th consecutive AP Top 25 poll on Sunday.
That streak is the longest active streak in college football. Second is Clemson at 89. Ohio State previously held the second-longest streak behind the Crimson Tide but did not appear in the Week 2 iteration of the poll. Prior to their absence, the Buckeyes had appeared in the AP rankings for 132 straight weeks.
Alabama’s 200 straight weeks tops the Crimson Tide’s previous program-long streak of 71 straight weeks under head coach Gene Stallings in the mid-1990s.
The Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 following its 38-19 season-opening victory at Missouri.
AP Top 25
Team, Previous, Points
1 Clemson (2-0) 1 1,523 (59)
2 Alabama (0-0) 2 1,458 (1)
3 Oklahoma (1-0) 3 1,368
4 Georgia (0-0) 4 1,320
5 Florida (0-0) 5 1,239
6 LSU (0-0) 6 1,221 (1)
7 Notre Dame (2-0) 7 1,200
8 Texas (1-0) 9 1,037
8 Auburn (0-0) 8 1,037
10 Texas A&M (0-0) 10 972
11 North Carolina (1-0) 12 883
12 Miami (FL) (2-0) 17 816
13 UCF (1-0) 14 771
14 Cincinnati (1-0) 13 720
15 Oklahoma State (1-0) 11 693
16 Tennessee (0-0) 15 529
17 Memphis (1-0) 16 510
18 Brigham Young (1-0) 21 405
19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0) 19 374
20 Virginia Tech (0-0) 20 350
21 Pittsburgh (2-0) 25 315
22 Army (2-0) 22 296
23 Kentucky (0-0) 23 230
24 Louisville (1-1) 18 115
25 Marshall (2-0) 108
Others receiving votes:
Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1
USA Today Coaches Poll
Alabama remained second in the latest coaches poll, but gained three first-place votes.
1 Clemson (42) 1,194 1 2-0
2 Alabama (4) 1,114 2 1-0
3 Florida 1,038 6 1-0
4 Georgia 1,006 3 01-0
5 Notre Dame 971 7 2-0
6 Ohio State 890 10 0-0
7 Auburn 889 8 1-0
8 Miami (Fla.) 795 14 3-0
9 Texas 745 9 2-0
10 Penn State 589 13 0-0
11 North Carolina 578 12 1-0
12 UCF 577 15 2-0
13 Texas A&M 561 11 1-0
14 Mississippi State 492 NR 1-0
15 Cincinnati 480 16 2-0
16 Oklahoma 473 3 1-1
17 LSU 445 5 0-1
18 Wisconsin 438 17 0-0
19 Oklahoma State 374 18 2-0
20 Tennessee 321 21 1-0
21 Michigan 271 19 0-0
22 BYU 260 23 2-0
23 Virginia Tech 215 24 1-0
24 Memphis 510 16 1-0
25 Pittsburgh 179 NR 3-0
Dropped out: No. 22 Minnesota; No. 25 UL Lafayette.
Others receiving votes: UL Lafayette 108; Minnesota 106; Southern Methodist 46; Kansas State 33; Iowa 32; Virginia 29; Baylor 25; Marshall 22; Kentucky 17; Arkansas St. 16; Boston College 9; South Carolina 6; Nebraska 4; UAB 3; Coastal Carolina 3; Army 3; Louisiana Tech 2; Mississippi 1.
SI Top 10
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Miami
4. Mississippi State
5. Notre Dame
6. UCF
7. Florida
8. Cincinnati
9. North Carolina
10. BYU
Also considered: Auburn, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Georgia, Louisiana, Marshall, Oklahoma State, SMU.