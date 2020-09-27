SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Football Ranked in AP Top 25 for 200th Consecutive Poll

Christopher Walsh

The University of Alabama football program hit an historic landmark when the Crimson Tide was ranked for the 200th consecutive AP Top 25 poll on Sunday. 

That streak is the longest active streak in college football. Second is Clemson at 89. Ohio State previously held the second-longest streak behind the Crimson Tide but did not appear in the Week 2 iteration of the poll. Prior to their absence, the Buckeyes had appeared in the AP rankings for 132 straight weeks. 

Alabama’s 200 straight weeks tops the Crimson Tide’s previous program-long streak of 71 straight weeks under head coach Gene Stallings in the mid-1990s.

The Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 following its 38-19 season-opening victory at Missouri. 

AP Top 25

Team, Previous, Points 

1 Clemson (2-0) 1 1,523 (59) 

2 Alabama (0-0) 2 1,458 (1) 

3 Oklahoma (1-0) 3 1,368 

4 Georgia (0-0) 4 1,320 

5 Florida (0-0) 5 1,239 

6 LSU (0-0) 6 1,221 (1) 

7 Notre Dame (2-0) 7 1,200 

8 Texas (1-0) 9 1,037 

8 Auburn (0-0) 8 1,037 

10 Texas A&M (0-0) 10 972 

11 North Carolina (1-0) 12 883 

12 Miami (FL) (2-0) 17 816 

13 UCF (1-0) 14 771 

14 Cincinnati (1-0) 13 720 

15 Oklahoma State (1-0) 11 693 

16 Tennessee (0-0) 15 529 

17 Memphis (1-0) 16 510 

18 Brigham Young (1-0) 21 405 

19 Louisiana-Lafayette (2-0) 19 374 

20 Virginia Tech (0-0) 20 350 

21 Pittsburgh (2-0) 25 315 

22 Army (2-0) 22 296 

23 Kentucky (0-0) 23 230 

24 Louisville (1-1) 18 115 

25 Marshall (2-0) 108 

Others receiving votes:

Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas State 20, Mississippi State 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Ole Miss 4, Appalachian State 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1

 

USA Today Coaches Poll 

Alabama remained second in the latest coaches poll, but gained three first-place votes.

1 Clemson (42) 1,194 1 2-0

2 Alabama (4) 1,114 2 1-0

3 Florida 1,038 6 1-0

4 Georgia 1,006 3 01-0

5 Notre Dame 971 7 2-0

6 Ohio State 890 10 0-0

7 Auburn 889 8 1-0

8 Miami (Fla.) 795 14 3-0

9 Texas 745 9 2-0

10 Penn State 589 13 0-0

11 North Carolina 578 12 1-0

12 UCF 577 15 2-0

13 Texas A&M 561 11 1-0

14 Mississippi State 492 NR 1-0

15 Cincinnati 480 16 2-0

16 Oklahoma 473 3 1-1

17 LSU 445 5 0-1

18 Wisconsin 438 17 0-0 

19 Oklahoma State 374 18 2-0

20 Tennessee 321 21 1-0

21 Michigan 271 19 0-0

22 BYU 260 23 2-0

23 Virginia Tech 215 24 1-0

24 Memphis 510 16 1-0

25 Pittsburgh 179 NR 3-0

Dropped out: No. 22 Minnesota; No. 25 UL Lafayette.

Others receiving votes: UL Lafayette 108; Minnesota 106; Southern Methodist 46; Kansas State 33; Iowa 32; Virginia 29; Baylor 25; Marshall 22; Kentucky 17; Arkansas St. 16; Boston College 9; South Carolina 6; Nebraska 4; UAB 3; Coastal Carolina 3; Army 3; Louisiana Tech 2; Mississippi 1.

SI Top 10

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Miami

4. Mississippi State

5. Notre Dame

6. UCF

7. Florida

8. Cincinnati 

9. North Carolina 

10. BYU

Also considered: Auburn, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Georgia, Louisiana, Marshall, Oklahoma State, SMU.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2021 F Jusaun Holt Becomes Alabama Basketball's First Commit in 2021 Recruiting Class

Nate Oats and company strike on the recruiting trail for his first get of the 2021 class

Tyler Martin

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 1

LSU and Georgia slide while Alabama remains firmly in first place after one weekend of play

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 3 Tracker: Calvin Ridley Off to Epic Start to 2020 Season

With just as many teams 2-0 and 0-2, the pressure will only rise during Week 3 of the NFL, with numerous former Crimson Tide players in the middle of it

Kristi F. Patrick

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sept. 27, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Instant Analysis: Alabama Football 38, Missouri 19

A strong offensive showing from Alabama ultimately led to the Crimson Tide victory in Columbia, Mo.

Joey Blackwell

Having Dylan Moses Back in the Mix Makes All the Difference for Alabama

After missing all of last year, the return of Dylan Moses was the biggest bright spot during Alabama's 38-19 victory over Missouri

Christopher Walsh

Mac Jones-Jaylen Waddle Connection Propels Alabama Offense to Dominant Outing at Missouri

The quarterback and wide receiver combo hooked up for two scores in the Crimson Tide's defeat of Missouri on Saturday night

Tyler Martin

Notebook: LB Christian Harris' Energy Helps Lifts Alabama Defense Over Missouri

The sophomore linebacker played a key role in the Crimson Tide's 38-19 victory over the Tigers on Saturday night

Tyler Martin

Offensive Firepower Launches Alabama Football Past Missouri, 38-19

Over 400 yards of offense and a solid defensive outing for the Crimson Tide pushed the team to 1-0 to start the 2020 season

Joey Blackwell

Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers

No. 2 Alabama opens its 10-game SEC-only regular season in Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Christopher Walsh