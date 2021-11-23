Alabama Football Trio Named Finalists for Four National Awards

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As the college football regular season comes to an end this weekend, that means award season is just around the corner.

On Tuesday, three Alabama football players were named finalists for four different awards. The winner of all these awards will be announced on Dec. 9 at the College Football Awards Show.

After being named a finalist for the Nagurski Trophy on Nov. 17, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has been named a finalist for the Bednarik award, which goes to the best defensive player in college football.

Anderson leads the country in tackles for loss with 27.5 and is second in sacks with 13.5. He would become the third Alabama player to win the Bednarik joining Jonathan Allen and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff. This award goes to the best pass catcher in college football. Williams has proven himself worthy of that title with an SEC-leading 13 touchdown catches and 1,218 receiving yards on the season. He would join DeVonta Smith, Jerry Jeudy and Amari Cooper as Crimson Tide players to win the award.

Quarterback Bryce Young was listed as a finalist for the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien awards. The Maxwell Award is given annually to the best player in college football, and the Davey O'Brien award goes to the best quarterback.

Young has 3,584 passing yards with 38 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions on the season. He's first in the SEC and second in the country with the 38 touchdowns. Young is coming off a career-high and Alabama record 559-yard passing game against Arkansas.

DeVonta Smith (2020), Tua Tagovailoa (2018), Derrick Henry (2015) and AJ McCarron (2013) have all won the Maxwell Award for the Crimson Tide in the past, but Young would be just the second Crimson Tide player to win the O'Brien Award joining Mac Jones from last season.