Alabama Football’s Landon Dickerson Named a Semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson was named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation announced Thursday.

Dickerson is among 199 candidates nominated for the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the college football player who possesses the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.

Now in graduate school, Dickerson wrapped up his undergraduate degree at Florida State University with a 3.684 cumulative grade-point average in sports management. His efforts helped him to graduate Cum Laude from FSU in just three years. While in Tallahassee, he was selected to the Dean’s List five times and named to the ACC All-Academic Team in 2016. Arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2019, Dickerson enrolled in the University’s MBA program and was selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District IV team in 2019 in addition to earning SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll recognition as a redshirt junior. In addition to his standout efforts in the classroom, he has taken part in nearly 40 hours of community service across his two schools while also being selected to Alabama Football’s Leadership Group for his senior season.

Celebrating its 31st year, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.