Alabama Golfer Benedetta Moresco Wins Italian Stroke Play Championship

Crimson Tide sophomore led wire-to-wire, recording an 11-under-par 277 through four rounds

University of Alabama women’s golfer Benedetta Moresco led from start to finish while capping the the Italian Stroke Play Championship with a six-stroke victory on Sunday.

Moresco, the 2021 Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in women's golf, hails from Caldogno, Italy. She recorded scores of 70, 65, 73 and 69 for a 11-under-par 277 finish at the Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed Golf Club Terre dei Consoli (par 72, 6,550 yards) in Monterosi, Italy.

The tournament is considered the national championship of Italy.

Moresco is coming off an impressive debut season at Alabama, earning First-Team honors while leading the Crimson Tide with a 71.72 stroke average.

She's been ranked as high as No. 4 in the European Golf Rankings, and 30th in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).

Moresco was the 2019 Champion of the Women’s Italian International Amateur Championship U18 posted a four-round total of 67-71-66-66/270

