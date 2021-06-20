Alabama Golfer Benedetta Moresco Wins Italian Stroke Play Championship
University of Alabama women’s golfer Benedetta Moresco led from start to finish while capping the the Italian Stroke Play Championship with a six-stroke victory on Sunday.
Moresco, the 2021 Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in women's golf, hails from Caldogno, Italy. She recorded scores of 70, 65, 73 and 69 for a 11-under-par 277 finish at the Robert Trent Jones Jr. designed Golf Club Terre dei Consoli (par 72, 6,550 yards) in Monterosi, Italy.
The tournament is considered the national championship of Italy.
Moresco is coming off an impressive debut season at Alabama, earning First-Team honors while leading the Crimson Tide with a 71.72 stroke average.
She's been ranked as high as No. 4 in the European Golf Rankings, and 30th in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).
Moresco was the 2019 Champion of the Women’s Italian International Amateur Championship U18 posted a four-round total of 67-71-66-66/270
Her accomplishments as listed by Alabama sports information:
- Earned 2021 SEC Freshman of the Year honor
- Named to the 2021 First-Team All SEC
- Named to the SEC 2021 All-Freshman team
- Named SEC Freshman of the Week on April 7, 2021
- Completed her freshman season at the 2021 NCAA Championship (79-75-77/231)
- Finished tied for 25th at the SEC Championship (71-70-71/212)
- Finished tied for sixth and recorded her fourth consecutive top-10 finish at the LSU Tiger Golf Classic (70-73-73/216)
- Tied for 10th and recorded her third consecutive top-10 finish at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic (68-78-74/220)
- Finished tied for third and earned her second consecutive top-five finish at the Gamecock Intercollegiate (70-70-74/214)
- Placed fifth in Gators Invitational (73-67-70/210)
- Finished tied for 37th in Moon Golf Invitational (70-73-76/219)