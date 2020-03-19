Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

For Alabama and AD Greg Byrne, There’s No Longer Any Such Thing as Business as Usual

Alabama Athletics

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One could hear it in his voice.

Greg Byrne was talking with reporters from home on a teleconference Thursday when the emotions caught up to him. He was fielding a question about seeing the reaction of athletes on social media regarding their senior seasons being cancelled, and one post in particular reflected how they all felt.

It’s the one by softball’s Sarah Cornell, last season’s SEC Pitcher of the Year, who simply went out to the hill in an empty Rhoads Stadium. One has to think there were probably a few tears shed while out there alone.

“You just … [long pause] … feel for them,” the athletic director said. “And, uh, we got … one of the things that we sometimes forget, and I have to remember myself, physically you look at these kids and they’re so developed and are able to do things that most of us, including myself, are limited in our abilities, and they’re doing these activities at the highest levels.

“The work and energy and effort that goes into, to have to see that taken away from them is heartbreaking.”

This is the realty of college athletics now, not just at the University of Alabama, but across the nation and world, where organized sports have completely stopped.

Just a week ago the decision was made to pull the plug on the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville after the first-round games had been played. Next up was Alabama vs. Tennessee.

That seems like a lifetime ago.

"My days are blending together,” Byrne said. “It's Thursday, right?"

Like so many, Byrne has been working at home during what may believe is the pinnacle of the sports year, and what fills the most coffers for the colleges. Football may still be king, but the men's basketball tournament funds the NCAA's existence, and everyone gets a cut.

Even though Alabama was a longshot to make the field this year, the school was set to make a “couple of million dollars,” Byrne said. “That’s our best estimate at this point.”

That means a slight smaller budget. Having no baseball or softball games won't have much of a financial impact, neither will cancelling A-Day. Alabama traditionally doesn’t sell tickets and makes very little off the concessions. Attendance was going to be limited anyway due to construction, so at least monetarily there’s little concern there.

Meanwhile, the athletic department is trying to recoup some of the travel expenses that had to be cancelled. Eventually, it hopes the SEC reschedules the softball and tennis championships that were to be played in Tuscaloosa for the near future instead of Alabama going back in the rotation and having to wait another 13 years.

Everyone is still on staff, but at some point that could eventually change. The workers from games and events already know they're going to take a hit, although Alabama is looking into getting them a little financial relief.

“That’s been one of the things we have discussed,” Byrne said. “We haven’t come up with a final plan on that at this point.”

Those are all secondary concerns, though. 

“The importance of sports is minimized during these times,” Byrne said.

"Right now there's just a lot of unknowns."

Two huge issues that will continue to loom over both Byrne and Alabama are the ongoing renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the potential delay/cancellation of the 2020 football season.

If construction stops, the ramifications could be vast. Among them, where would the Crimson Tide play in the fall if the season somehow went on as scheduled? The plan for A-Day was to allow 30,000-35,000 fans into limited seating, but that might not be option for a regular-season game.

“The construction continues,” Byrne said. “We’re on schedule. It’s been a wet spring, but I can tell you we’ve had our regular conversations with our general contractor on this to make sure that they’re taking necessary steps during this new reality we’re in.”

This is phase one of the Crimson Standard, which targeted raising $600 million as part of a 10-year initiative to upgrade nearly every facility, and Bryant-Denny twice.

One has to believe that the timetable will significantly change due to the massive ongoing economic downturn stemming from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. It could be twofold if phase one is delayed.

As for the 2020 football season, Byrne has no feel for which way that could potentially go.

“I think we’re still too early to really have strong opinions about that,” he said. “All of our focus has to be on the health and wellness of everyone involved. And if we as a country do our very best to minimize the spread of this virus, that gives us the best opportunity to return to normal as a country as soon as possible. And that’s what needs to be the focus right now.”

Meanwhile, here’s something else that Byrne has to be prepared for, and definitely doesn’t want to think about: What happens when a Crimson Tide athlete tests positive?

Byrne said that as far as he knows, none have done so yet. 

Here’s hoping that doesn’t change, but like with everything else it’s hard to be optimistic.

In the meantime, Byrne’s doing what he can from home, regularly talking to both the league office and his coaches including Nick Saban, and prioritizing what he can. It’s way too early to start looking for the dove with the olive leaf, signaling that an eventual return from this will eventually happen.

Yet in the bigger picture, he knows that the flood has just begun. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: March 18, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

SEC Commissioner Taking "Glass Half-Full" Approach to Football Season Not Being Altered

The SEC commissioner addressed the league's decision to cancel all spring sports and ponder what might happen with the upcoming football season on a teleconference with the media on Wednesday morning

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

A'Shawn Robinson the First Former Alabama Player to Switch Teams in NFL Free Agency

Former Crimson Tide defensive tackle signs two-year contact with the Los Angeles Rams

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Cancels Graduation Ceremonies, Tells Students Not to Return to Campus after Spring Break

Alabama announces that on-campus classes will not resume this semester

Christopher Walsh

by

alliewright

Recruiting Rewind: Top 10 Players Recruited by Nick Saban From the State of Alabama

A look back at the best players recruited from the Yellowhammer State by Nick Saban during his time at the Capstone

Tyler Martin

Alabama Still Looking at Possible Scenarios to Hold Spring Practice That Likely Won't Happen

Crimson Tide's A-Day game has already been cancelled and Greg Byrne isn't optimistic spring football will be held

Christopher Walsh

Could Alabama Be Making a Push for 2021 Four-Star Offensive Tackle JC Latham?

The No. 42 ranked overall prospect in the country was down to two schools before the novel coronavirus outbreak shutdown in-person recruiting visits

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Hank Crisp

Hank Crisp was hired as Xen Scott’s assistant coach in 1921 and, while he also coached other sports, he stayed at the Capstone until 1967.

Christopher Walsh

Tennis Anyone? Alabama had Some Standout Players in 1988

Alabama had some tennis stars in 1988.

J. Bank

Crimson Corner: As NFL free agency begins, where do former Alabama players sit?

There are currently 16 former Crimson Tide players that have either signed contracts to avoid free agency or will become active free agents on Wednesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell