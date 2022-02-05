Alabama Gymnastics Dazzles with Highest Score of Season in Tri-Meet Win

The Crimson Tide put together all four events on the same night and scored a season-high 197.875, the highest regular season score since 2014.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On Capes & Crowns Night at Coleman Coliseum, Alabama gymnastics delivered a performance fit for royalty.

From start to finish, the Crimson Tide put together a complete meet on all four events resulting in the highest regular season score since 2014. The 197.875 posted by Alabama was more than enough for the Crimson Tide to win the tri-meet over the visitors from Western Michigan (194.875) and North Carolina (195.325.) The 197.875 ties the highest total ever scored by Alabama under head coach Dana Duckworth with last year's SEC Championship meet.

"I think they did exactly what we wanted them to do tonight which was let's be at four events for four events as a team," Duckworth said. "And was it perfect? No. Is there still more to improve? Yes. But what a great step in our confidence in moving forward."

Alabama has one of the deepest vault lineups in the country with the ability to consistently throw out six 10.0 start value vaults, and on Friday night they showed the potential big scores that come when they stick the landings. Duckworth said she has nine gymnasts she can throw in vault lineup, including Luisa Blanco who scored a 9.9

“I think that's the best part is having that depth knowing that we raise that standard every single week, and it's going to make us even better and stronger for postseason," Blanco said. "So great to see our depth and can't wait for the lineups in the future.”

After a less than ideal vault rotation last week against Auburn, Alabama had four stuck landings on six big vaults in the tri-meet. It paid off with the highest team vault score of the season: a 49.500. Shallon Olsen led off with a Yurchenko double that earned a 9.9 and was followed by five straight Yurchenko 1.5s that all scored well. Duckworth said she likes Olsen in that leadoff spot after good performances in two straight meets in that spot. Sophomore Shania Adams had the team high with a 9.95.

"I was also proud of the fact that in touch warm up her vault was not good," Duckworth said. "And I asked her, 'Can you do it? Do you want it?' And she said yes. And I trusted her, and she did a massive vault, totally capable of that."

The Crimson Tide then posted back to back 49.475s on the uneven bars and balance beam for the first time under Duckworth. Alabama led off bars with a mistake and had a fall halfway through the beam lineup, but recovered both times with hit routines from the rest of the gymnasts.

Freshman Lilly Hudson went immediately after the fall on beam and showed no nerves, putting out a solid performance that earned a 9.9.

"It's just trusting my training and knowing that no matter the circumstance, I would be able to go up there and hit a good routine," Hudson said.

Alabama closed out the night on floor in front of the home crowd with a 49.425 behind 9.9s from Makarri Doggette, Hudson and Lexi Graber. It was Doggette's first time on floor this season, and Duckworth was excited about her addition to the lineup.



For the second meet in a row, Blanco competed in the all-around and won with a 39.675. After having an offseason shoulder surgery, Blanco said it's a great feeling to be back doing what she loves competing in the all-around.

Even though Alabama posted such a big store, as always, Duckworth said there is still more in the tank for this team from more stuck landings to better leaps and turns on floor.

"I just think that it's an awesome opportunity for our ladies to go, 'OK, what did I do well? What can I do better? And how can we as a team continue to improve our outcomes?'" Duckworth said.

This story will be updated with video.