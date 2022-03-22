Alabama Gymnastics Earns 5-Seed in NCAA Tournament

Strong finish to regular season pushed the Crimson Tide to a top-five seed out to the Seattle Regional.

Another Crimson Tide team is heading out West for the postseason. Alabama gymnastics is the No. 5 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

With five straight scores of 197.500 to close out the regular season, Alabama improved its National Qualifying Score to 197.790 to pass LSU and Auburn in the rankings and earned the fifth seed.

Alabama will travel to Seattle for the regional competition and face No. 12 Michigan State, BYU and the host team Washington. On the other side of the Seattle regional is No. 4 Utah, No. 13 Oregon State, Illinois, Stanford and San Jose State. The top two teams out of each meet will compete in the regional final. Out of the regional final, the top two teams will advance to the national championship meet in Fort Worth, Texas.

Eight total teams will compete at the NCAA Championships April 14-16, 2022.

The three other regional sites are Auburn, Norman, Oklahoma and Raleigh, North Carolina. Oklahoma is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Florida, Michigan, Utah, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Minnesota, California and Kentucky round out the top 10.

The team posted another high score at the SEC Gymnastics Championship with a 197.825 and a second place finish. However, the team was dealt a big blow on the final routine of the meet when junior all-American Luisa Blanco landed awkwardly on her beam routine and suffered a lower leg injury.

Alabama head coach Dana Duckworth has not yet spoken to the media to provide an injury update on Blanco, but she will likely not be available for NCAAs. However, Blanco did share a message on social media yesterday thanking people for their concerns and support and talked about having a comeback.

The Seattle Regional begins March 30.

This story will be updated.