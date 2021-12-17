Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Alabama Gymnastics No. 6 in Preseason Coaches Poll
Alabama Gymnastics No. 6 in Preseason Coaches Poll

Alabama is one of three SEC schools ranked in the top six.
University of Alabama Athletics

College gymnastics season is now less than a month away, and the Alabama Crimson Tide comes in at No. 6 in the WCGA Preseason Coaches Poll that was released on Friday. 

Alabama is the defending SEC champion and is the third-highest ranked SEC team behind Florida at No. 2 and LSU at No. 5. The defending national champions, Michigan, come in at No. 1 in the coaches poll. 

The Crimson Tide bring back the majority of last season's championship-winning roster including fifth-year senior Lexi Graber and 2021 SEC Gymnast of the Year Luisa Blanco. The roster also features three talented newcomers in freshmen Lilly Hudson, Jordyn Paradise and Corrine Bunagan. 

All eight SEC schools that have gymnastics programs are ranked inside the top 16, including Auburn at No. 14 who now has Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee on the roster. 

Alabama will begin the 2022 gymnastics season on Jan. 9 at Oklahoma. 

2022 Gymnastics Preseason Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Points, First-Place Votes

1. Michigan (2405 points) (37 first place votes)

2. Florida (2319 points) (16 first place votes)

3. Oklahoma (2317 points) (6 first place votes)

4. Utah (2306 points) (8 first place votes)

5. LSU (2179 points) (1 first place votes)

6. Alabama (2027 points)

7. California (2020 points) (1 first place votes)

8. UCLA (1887 points)

9.  Minnesota (1803 points)

10. Denver (1763 points)

11. Arkansas (1700 points)

12. Arizona State (1666 points)

13. Kentucky (1571 points)

14. Auburn (1460 points)

15. Georgia (1384 points)

16. Missouri (1334 points)

17. Oregon State (1316 points)

18. Iowa (1308 points)

19. BYU (1208 points)

20. Iowa State (1005 points)

21. North Carolina State (981 points)

22. Ohio State (957 points)

23. Illinois (919 points)

24. Boise State (908 points)

25. Southern Utah (864 points)

