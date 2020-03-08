Bama Central
Alabama Gymnastics Pounds Rival Gymdogs in Final Home Meet

Christopher Walsh

It was a Senior Night to remember on Saturday.

While No. 8 Alabama honored Wynter Childers, Maddie Desch and Shea Mahoney during their final meet at at Coleman Coliseum, the trio helped lead a big win over rival Georgia, 197.450-196.050

Alabama had the top score in all four events, and junior Lexi Graber won the all-around (39.450).

The Gymdogs found themselves in a big early hole after its final two competitors on the uneven bars both fell. 

After sophomore Shallon Olsen and Graber both scored 9.90 to anchor the Crimson Tide on vault, and senior Maddie Desch posted a season-best 9.875, Alabama was quickly ahead 49.325-48.225 after the first rotation. 

With senior Shea Mahoney landing a 9.90 on bars, the Crimson Tide extended its lead during the second rotation, 98.550-97.400.

Needing a big finish to improve its season average road score, which is used to help determine rankings, No. 10 Georgia meandered through floor exercise until Soraya Hawthorne posted a 9.875, followed by 9.90s from Rachael Lukacs and Sabrina Vega. 

However, it wasn't able to close the gap much even after a fall and a pair bobbles by the Crimson Tide on balance beam. The Gymdogs still trailed by more than a full point, 147.850-146.750, heading into the final rotation.

Freshman Luisa Blanco all but ended any come back hopes with her 9.925 on floor exercise, followed by Mahoney and Desch scoring 9.90 and 9.925 respectively, during their final Coleman performances. Graber and Makarri Doggette also posted a 9.925 for a team floor score of 49.600. 

Alabama will close its regular season next Friday night at the Elevate the Stage meet in Birmingham. 

Vault

Ella Burgess 9.825

Maddie Desch 9.875

Shea Mahoney 9.825

Luisa Blanco 9.825

Shallon Olsen 9.900

Lexi Graber 9.900

Total 49.325

Uneven Bars

Wynter Childers 9.850

Emily Gaskins 9.800

Lexi Graber 9.800

Kylie Dickson 9.825

Shea Mahoney 9.900

Makarri Doggette 9.850

Total 49.225

Balance Beam

Alonza Klopfer 9.875

Emily Gaskins 9.200

Shallon Olsen 9.850

Makarri Doggette 9.850

Luisa Blanco 9.900

Lexi Graber 9.825

Total 49.300

Floor exercise 

Shallon Olsen 9.825

Luisa Blanco 9.925

Shea Mahoney 9.900

Maddie Desch 9.925

Lexi Graber 9.925

Makarri Doggette 9.925

Total 49.600

Final score: 197.450-196.050

This story will be updated

