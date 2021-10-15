    • October 15, 2021
    Alabama Gymnastics Releases 2022 Schedule

    Alabama Athletics

    Publish date:

    Alabama Gymnastics Releases 2022 Schedule

    The defending SEC champions have a regular season scheduled packed with top-level competition.
    Author:

    The road to repeat as SEC Champions and return back to NCAA Championships is now laid out in front of Alabama gymnastics. 

    The Crimson Tide revealed the 2022 schedule on Friday.

    After only competing against SEC teams during the regular season in 2021 because of the pandemic affected scheduling, the Crimson Tide opens the 2022 season on the road against four-time national champion Oklahoma. 

    It doesn't get any easier as the team then travels to Gainesville to face three-time national champion Florida. 

    "This is a typical Alabama schedule in that it’s extremely challenging from start to finish," Alabama coach Dana Duckworth said in a press release. "This season we will have the opportunity to compete in a packed out Coleman Coliseum and feed off the electric environment that our fans and students create. It will be the first time we’ve started out with back-to-back road meets since 2006, so we will definitely be tested by the time we welcome Kentucky to Tuscaloosa on January 21."

    Outside of the early season road trips, Alabama will also travel to Auburn, LSU and the Elevate the Stage quad meet in Huntsville during the regular season.

    The home schedule includes Kentucky, a tri-meet against Western Michigian and North Carolina, Georgia, Missouri and Arkansas.

    "We close out the regular season with a quad meet on podium with three other SEC teams at Elevate the Stage in Huntsville," Duckworth said. "This will be a huge advantage for our ladies to get acclimated to the championship environment.”

    Last year's SEC Championship meet was originally scheduled for New Orleans but was moved to Huntsville because of COVID. This allowed Alabama to win the championship in front of a home state crowd, and they will have that opportunity again this year with the SEC Championship being held in Birmingham. 

    Full Schedule

    Jan. 9- at Oklahoma

    Jan. 14- at Florida

    Jan. 21- vs. Kentucky

    Jan. 28- at Auburn

    Feb. 4- tri-meet vs. Western Michigan and North Carolina

    Feb. 11- vs. Georgia

    Feb. 18- at LSU

    Feb. 25- vs. Missouri

    March 4- vs. Arkansas

    March 6- quad meet at Elevate the Stage (Huntsville)

    March 19- SEC Championships (Birmingham)

    March 31- NCAA Regionals

    April 15- NCAA Championships

