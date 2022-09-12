Alabama Gymnastics Releases Blockbuster 2023 Home Schedule

The Crimson Tide’s 2023 home slate includes five meets, with three opponents finishing last season in the top 10 and all five in the top 25.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama gymnastics team announced its 2023 home schedule Monday, a slate that includes five meets, all of which come against teams that finished last season in the top 25.

Ashley Johnston, in her first season as the Crimson Tide’s head coach, put together a powerhouse schedule that includes three Southeastern Conference squads, three teams that finish in the top 10 last season and the defending SEC Champions.

Alabama Head Coach Ashley Johnston Said

“We are super excited about our home schedule. From the very first meet to the end of the regular season, our home slate is stacked with great teams that will challenge us to our very best. More than anything, this is a fan’s schedule which will showcase amazing gymnastics from beginning to end. Our fans have always been such a boost for our ladies, helping raise us to another level. Some of my fondest memories of my career include competing in front of a packed Coleman Coliseum and we can’t wait to see everyone in the stands this season.”

The Crimson Tide’s 2023 Home Slate

Alabama’s 2023 home schedule includes five meets, three coming against Southeastern Conference opponents, with all five finishing last season ranked in the top 25 and three in the top 10

The Crimson Tide opens its 2023 home schedule on Friday, Jan. 6 with Michigan State, which finished ninth in the nation last season

Alabama welcomes the defending Southeastern Conference Champion and last season’s No. 2 ranked Florida Gators to Coleman Coliseum on Friday, Jan. 20

The Auburn Tigers, who finished last season ranked a program-best fourth in the nation, makes their way to Tuscaloosa on Friday, Feb. 3

LSU, which finished the 2022 regular season ranked sixth nationally, will face the Tide on Feb. 24

Alabama closes its home slate with Boise State, which was ranked as high as 21st last season, finishing the regular season at No. 24

Season Tickets