Alabama gymnastics bounced back with a victory over Kentucky on Friday night in Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide pulled away from Kentucky during the final rotation, grabbing the 197.200-196.650 win.

Alabama gymnasts pulled together a whopping score of 49.550 on the floor, the highest scoring rotation of the meet. Senior Shea Mahoney and Freshman Luisa Blanco each threw 9.950 on their floor routine.

This story will be updated.