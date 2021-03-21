Alabama Gymnastics Wins First SEC Championship since 2015

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Earlier this week, Alabama coach Dana Duckworth said that starting on floor and ending on beam would be an awesome rotation for her team, and that proved true in Huntsville Saturday night.

Alabama gymnastics won the 2021 SEC Championship meet with a 197.875, its first SEC Championship since Duckworth's first season as head coach in 2015.

"I loved how Nate Oats said you know we're not a football school, we're not a basketball school, we're just a championship school and how cool it is to be able to be a part of that legacy," Duckworth said.

The Crimson Tide had to close out the meet on arguably the most challenging and nerve-wracking event, the balance beam, and hit six straight routines capped by a 9.95 from Luisa Blanco to clinch the title.

Heading into the final routine, both Blanco and Duckworth said they did not know what the scores were. Blanco went into her routine with laser focus and confidence no matter what the situation presented.

"Obviously I get really nervous before, but it's kind of funny because as soon as I touched the beam it's like everything is silent, and I just shut out [the noise] and it's just like automatic," Blanco said.

She looked automatic as she continued her dominance from the regular season and won the all around SEC Championship with a 39.800.

Alabama came into the meet ranked eighth behind fellow competitors Florida (No. 1) and LSU (No. 4.) However it was the Crimson Tide who came out on top with the 197.875. LSU finished second with a 197.775, and the Gators took third with a 196.975.

Competing in front of the home state crowd, the energy was evident from the very first rotation. Alabama scored a 49.45 on the floor exercise to open the meet, its second highest total of the season on the event, and never relinquished the early lead.

"I think our team has been really good at bringing that energy anywhere we go, but hearing it tonight surrounded by most everybody, it was amazing," Alabama senior Lexi Graber said.

In the middle two rotations of vault and uneven bars, Alabama either matched or surpassed the season high scores on each event.

The 49.550 on vault was led by four scores of 9.9 or higher including a career high 9.925 from Shallon Olsen, a 9.925 from Kaylee Quinn and another 9.95 from Luisa Blanco.

After a shaky start on bars, Alabama closed the rotation with three straight 9.95s from Blanco, Shania Adams and Makarri Doggette. This score was good enough to earn each girl the individual SEC championship on bars.

Graber said this championship moment in her senior season made all the hard work, constant COVID testing, masking up and social distancing worth it.

"To watch it pay off is so emotional, I can’t even put it into words," Graber said.

Even though this is a major milestone and accomplishment for this team, Duckworth said this is not the end goal as Alabama continues into the postseason with NCAA regionals coming up in two weeks.

"It's kind of like you have these roller coaster moments, and this time they just kept fighting, and I'm really proud of their fight," Duckworth said. "I'm really proud of where we are right now, and we're not done.”