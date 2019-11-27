Bama Central
Numerous Alabama Players Coming Off Injuries Back Practicing

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team might be getting some key players back just in time to play against Auburn on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CBS).

During Wednesday’s practice, which is usually the cutoff point for those hoping to be ready to go for upcoming games, the Crimson Tide had numerous players coming off injuries participating in drills.

Among them were defensive linemen Raekwon Davis (ankle), Phidarian Mathis (undisclosed) and D.J. Dale (knee). Redshirt freshman Christian Barmore was also working with the defensive linemen after suffering an ankle injury last week.

Dale appeared to be limited, but reporters saw the rest involved in a pass-rushing drill — A good sign that they're expecting to play. 

Alabama started Barmore, true freshman Byron Young and senior Tevika Musika against Western Carolina due to the numerous injuries.

Junior wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (ribs) was also going through individual drills during the media observation periods. He was in his usual spot after missing the Western Carolina game, ahead of John Metchie and Slade Bolden.

Of note among the defensive backs, Josh Jobe was shadowing senior cornerback Trevon Diggs through first-team drills.

Alabama was in full pads. The conditions were very similar to what it’ll be like at Auburn, 67 degrees and sunny. The forecast is for a high of 71 and party cloudy skies. 

Nick Saban will hold his final press conference of the week tonight at approximately 6 p.m. 

