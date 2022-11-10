Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Named Semifinalist for Lou Groza Award

Over the weekend with his 13 points scored at LSU, Will Reichard became Alabama football's all-time point leader with 388 points over his four seasons with the Crimson Tide, and on Thursday, he was named a semifinalist for the top individual award in college football at his position.

Reichard was selected as one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, the Palm Beach Sports Commission announced Thursday morning.

On the season, the Crimson Tide's senior kicker has made 16 of his 20 attempts for an 80 percent clip, including the game-winner at Texas in Week 2. He is also perfect on all 46 extra point attempts. Reichard leads the SEC and is fourth nationally in total points this season at 92.

A total of three finalists will be announced on Nov. 29 with the 2022 winner being named live on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8. Reichard was a finalist for the award during the 2020 season, but ultimately did not win. He would be the first player in Crimson Tide history to win the award if selected in December.

2022 Lou Groza Award semifinalists

Gavin Baechile- UTEP

Andres Borregsles- Miami

Tanner Brown- Oklahoma State

Jonah Dalmas- Boise State

Matthew Dapore- Air Force

Christopher Dunn- NC State

Diego Guajardo- South Alabama

Chris Howard- Memphis

John Hoyland- Wyoming

Joshua Karty- Stanford

Alex McNulty- Buffalo

Harrison Mevis- Missouri

Jake Moody- Michigan

Ethan Mooney- North Texas

Jack Podlensy- Georgia

B.T. Potter- Clemson

Will Reichard- Alabama

Drew Stevens- Iowa

Andre Szmyt- Syracuse

Dominic Zvada- Arkansas State

