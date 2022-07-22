Alabama Lands League-Best 19 Members on SEC Media Days Preseason Team

The University of Alabama football team was represented by a league-high 19 student-athletes on the Preseason All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Friday morning. In addition, the Crimson Tide was selected to finish atop the SEC West and win the league title, according to media members in attendance at SEC Media Days this past week.

Alabama’s 10 first-team selections we also a league best and include four on offense, four on defense and two specialists. The Crimson Tide added two second-teamers on both offense and defense. UA’s third-team group is made up of three defenders, two offensive players and one specialist.

First Team

Offense

QB – Bryce Young

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs

WR – Jermaine Burton

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Defense

LB – Will Anderson Jr.

LB – Henry To’oTo’o

DB – Jordan Battle

DB – Eli Ricks

Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs

Second Team

Offense

TE – Cameron Latu

OL – Javion Cohen

Defense

DL – DJ Dale

LB – Dallas Turner

Third Team

Offense

OL – Tyler Steen

OL – Kendall Randolph

Defense

DL – Justin Eboigbe

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry

DB – Malachi Moore

Special Teams

RS – JoJo Earle

Alabama received the most votes to finish as SEC champions once again, with the Tide totaling 158 points compared to Georgia’s 18. With 177 first-place votes, which was all but four, Alabama was also picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,262 points. Texas A&M was picked second in the division at 968 points.

The Crimson Tide enters the 2022 campaign having won a league-leading 29 SEC Championships in program history, including six of the last eight conference titles. Alabama is scheduled to open the 2022 season against Utah State on Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff with the game airing on the SEC Network.