Alabama Lands League-Best 19 Members on SEC Media Days Preseason Team

Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. led the way as the Crimson Tide had 10 first-team selections.

The University of Alabama football team was represented by a league-high 19 student-athletes on the Preseason All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Friday morning. In addition, the Crimson Tide was selected to finish atop the SEC West and win the league title, according to media members in attendance at SEC Media Days this past week.

Alabama’s 10 first-team selections we also a league best and include four on offense, four on defense and two specialists. The Crimson Tide added two second-teamers on both offense and defense. UA’s third-team group is made up of three defenders, two offensive players and one specialist.

First Team

Offense

  • QB – Bryce Young
  • RB – Jahmyr Gibbs
  • WR – Jermaine Burton
  • OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr.

Defense

  • LB – Will Anderson Jr.
  • LB – Henry To’oTo’o
  • DB – Jordan Battle
  • DB – Eli Ricks

Special Teams

  • PK – Will Reichard
  • AP – Jahmyr Gibbs

Second Team

Offense

  • TE – Cameron Latu
  • OL – Javion Cohen

Defense

  • DL – DJ Dale
  • LB – Dallas Turner

Third Team

Offense

  • OL – Tyler Steen
  • OL – Kendall Randolph

Defense

  • DL – Justin Eboigbe
  • DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry
  • DB – Malachi Moore

Special Teams

  • RS – JoJo Earle

Alabama received the most votes to finish as SEC champions once again, with the Tide totaling 158 points compared to Georgia’s 18. With 177 first-place votes, which was all but four, Alabama was also picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,262 points. Texas A&M was picked second in the division at 968 points.

The Crimson Tide enters the 2022 campaign having won a league-leading 29 SEC Championships in program history, including six of the last eight conference titles. Alabama is scheduled to open the 2022 season against Utah State on Sept. 3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff with the game airing on the SEC Network.

