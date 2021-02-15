Alabama LB Ben Davis Enters Transfer Portal

Davis has one year of eligibility left due to the blanket extra year provided by the NCAA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football senior linebacker Ben Davis announced on Monday afternoon that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Davis made the announcement via social media on Monday afternoon.

"I want to say thank you to the University of Alabama and coach [Nick] Saban for giving me the opportunity to play college football at the highest level while also earning my degree," Davis' post reads. "My time in Tuscaloosa has helped me to grow into not only a better football player, but more importantly, a better person. These last few years have introduced me to some of the best people, coaches and teammates and those are bonds that I will keep with me for life.

"After winning the national championship this season, I talked with my family about continuing my career in football. With much thought and consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. Thank you to everyone at Alabama who has brought me to this point and it's always 'Roll Tide' for life."

While Davis completed his redshirt-senior season with the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, he still has one final year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA granting an extra year to all athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davis was redshirted his freshman season in 2016, and played in only one game the following year against Mercer. In 2018 as a redshirt-sophomore, Davis saw action against Arkansas State and Louisiana, but recorded no tackles in either appearance.

In his junior year in 2019, Davis was shifted from inside linebacker to outside. Davis played in 11 games and totaled four tackles along with one pass defended. For his final season with the Crimson Tide in 2020, he accounted for seven tackles in 10 games, with one being for a loss of eight yards. He also defended one pass.

Attending Gordo High School in Alabama, Davis was a consensus top inside linebacker before taking his talents to the Crimson Tide. He is also the son of legendary Alabama linebacker Wayne Davis, who holds the all-time Crimson Tide career tackles record with 327.