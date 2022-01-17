Alabama LB Christian Harris Declares for NFL Draft

The Crimson Tide will need to find a new Will linebacker now that three-year starter Christian Harris is moving on to the next level.

After starting at linebacker for Alabama the past three seasons, Christian Harris is moving on from the Crimson Tide. Monday, the junior announced his decision to transfer from the program through a social media post.

"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play at the University of Alabama," Harris posted on social media. "I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me, and believing in me through the adversity we faced. Their support is something I am forever thankful for.

"I want to especially thank Coach Saban and Coach Golding for coaching me up and instilling values that I will take with me on and off the field.

"Over the past three years, I have developed amazing relationships and made everlasting memories with my teammates. Being a student-athlete at the University of Alabama has molded me not only as a football player, but as a man able to succeed in whatever I set out to accomplish.

"After carefully weighing my options with my family, I know I am ready to accomplish my next goal. With that said, I am foregoing my senior year and declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. God bless, and Roll Tide forever!"

Harris started all 15 games at the Will linebacker position last season, recording 79 stops, including 12.5 for a loss with 5.5 sacks. He also had four quarterback hurries, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-2, 232-pound inside linebacker is coming off his best performance in a Crimson Tide uniform as he recorded a career-high three sacks as part of seven tackles while forcing a fumble during Alabama’s 33-18 loss to Georgia in the national championship game. He also had a solid showing in the Tide’s 27-6 Cotton Bowl win over Cincinnati, tallying four stops including half a sack.

Harris was the last of Alabama’s major remaining draft decisions. Last week, the Tide saw offensive tackle Evan Neal, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, outside linebacker Christopher Allen, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden all make way for the NFL Draft. Alabama also had several draft-eligible starters announce their decision to return, including tight end Cameron Latu, offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr., defensive lineman Byron Young, inside linebacker Henry To’o To’o and safeties DeMarcco Hellams and Jordan Battle.

Alabama’s defense will return all but three of its regular starters from last year’s unit. The Tide ranked No. 7 in the nation in total defense (304.1 yards per game) and fourth in rush defense (86.0 ypg).

Monday is the final day for players to make their draft decisions. This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.