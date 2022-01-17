Skip to main content
Alabama LB Dallas Turner Named FWAA Freshman All-American

Turner recorded 30 total tackles during his freshman campaign, including 10 for a loss with 8.5 sacks.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama freshman linebacker Dallas Turner was selected as a Football Writers Association of American Freshman All-American, the association announced on Monday morning.

In the 2021 season, Turner saw action on the gridiron in all 15 of the Crimson Tide's games. In total, Turner recorded 30 tackles, including 10 for a loss with 8.5 sacks. He also had five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Turner was the only Alabama player to make the list of All-American players. Here is the full list:

2021 FWAA FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Offense (13)

  • QB Seth Henigan, Memphis (6-3, 200, Denton, Texas)
  • QB CJ Stroud, Ohio State (6-3, 218, Inland Empire, Calif.)
  • RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (6-2, 238, Fond du Lac, Wis.)
  • RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (5-10, 215, Hopewell, Va.)
  • WR Corey Rucker, Arkansas State (6-0, 203, Bentonia, Miss.)
  • WR Xavier Worthy, Texas (6-1, 160, Fresno, Calif.)
  • TE Brock Bowers, Georgia (6-4, 230, Napa, Calif.)
  • OL Joe Alt, Notre Dame (6-7, 305, North Oaks, Minn.)
  • OL Campbell Barrington, BYU (6-6, 285, Spokane, Wash.)
  • OL Connor Colby, Iowa (6-6, 298, Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
  • OL Reuben Fatheree II, Texas A&M (6-8, 320, Richmond, Texas)
  • OL Bryce Foster, Texas A&M (6-5, 325, Katy, Texas)
  • OL Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (6-6, 291, Kenova, W. Va.)

Defense (14)

  • DL Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State (6-2, 225, Oklahoma City, Okla.)
  • DL Maason Smith, LSU (6-6, 292, Houma, La.)
  • DL Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina (6-2, 245, Everett, Mass.)
  • DL Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (6-5, 264, Barrington, Ill.)

Read More

  • LB Junior Colson, Michigan (6-2, 225, Brentwood, Tenn.)
  • LB Eric Gentry, Arizona State (6-6, 200, Philadelphia, Pa.)
  • LB Cal Haladay, Michigan State (6-1, 235, Elysburg, Pa.)
  • LB Dallas Turner, Alabama (6-4, 245, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
  • DB Calen Bullock, USC (6-3, 180, Pasadena, Calif.)
  • DB Denzel Burke, Ohio State (6-1, 192, Scottsdale, Ariz.)
  • DB Duce Chestnut, Syracuse (6-0, 195, Camden, N.J.)
  • DB Jack Howell, Colorado State (5-11, 195, Chandler, Ariz.)
  • DB Donte Kent, Central Michigan (5-11, 185, Harrisburg, Pa.)
  • DB Andrew Mukuba, Clemson (6-0, 185, Austin, Texas)

Specialists (5)

  • K Cam Little, Arkansas (6-2, 185, Moore, Okla.)
  • P Nick Haberer, Washington State (6-5, 224, Queensland, Australia)
  • KR Brian Battie, USF (5-8, 165, Sarasota, Fla.)
  • PR Jaylin Lane, Middle Tennessee (5-8, 174, Clover, S.C.)
  • AP Rasheen Ali, Marshall (6-0, 201, Cleveland, Ohio)

Here's the full press release, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:

Turner was also selected as a Freshman All-American by 247Sports following the conclusion of the regular season. Additionally, the linebacker earned Freshman All-SEC accolades from the conference coaches.

Dallas Turner

Linebacker

  • Saw time in all 15 games as a freshman with three starts
  • Totaled 30 tackles, including 10 for loss (-58 yards) and 8.5 sacks (-40 yards)
  • Added five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery in his rookie campaign
  • Increased his minutes and impact as the season wore on, posting 19 of his tackles, nine of his tackles for loss and all 8.5 of his sacks across the Tide’s final seven contests
  • Recorded at least half a tackle for loss in each of the final seven games while contributing 1.5 or more TFLs in three of those matchups
  • Totaled at least one sack in six of his last seven games including multi-sack totals in three games

Dallas Turner
