Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy Out for Season, Bryce Young Still Day-to-Day

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban offered an injury update during Wednesday morning's SEC Coaches Teleconference.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama reserve linebacker Demouy Kennedy will be out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury suffered last weekend at Arkansas, head coach Nick Saban announced on Wednesday morning.

Saban made the announcement during the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference.

"He's got a knee injury," Saban said. "He's out."

When asked for clarification on if Kennedy was out for the season, Saban's answer was a short and to-the-point "Yes."

Kennedy was injured while covering a punt in the fourth quarter against the Razorbacks in the Crimson Tide's 49-26 win. After a punt, Kennedy went down on the field, clutching his knee. He proceeded to head to the locker room and was not seen for the remainder of the game.

A junior, Kennedy has seen action on offense, defense and special teams with Alabama. Last season, Kennedy served as an emergency running back for the team, carrying the football seven times for 16 yards in the Crimson Tide's win over New Mexico State in 2021.

Kennedy was also named a special teams player of the week four times last season by the Alabama coaching staff, finishing the season with seven total tackles. In 2022, Kennedy had made appearances in all five of the Crimson Tide's games.

In addition to his announcement regarding Kennedy, Saban also updated the recovery status of quarterback Bryce Young, who suffered a sprained shoulder at Arkansas.

"I'm sure that everybody wants an update on Bryce, so I'm gonna give it to you," Saban said. "He's doing some things in practice and he's still listed as day-to-day and no decision is going to be made until he decides and we decide — from a medical staff standpoint — whether he can go out there and functionally do his job."

