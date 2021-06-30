Alabama LB King Mwikuta Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama junior linebacker King Mwikuta has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

As a freshman in 2019, Mwikuta totaled four tackles in 10 games coming off the bench. After suffering an injury early during the 2020 season, Mwikuta saw action on defense and special teams in 11 games and recorded one tackle in punt coverage against Arkansas.

In the 2021 A-Day Game, Mwikuta recorded two tackles and one quarterback hurry while playing for the White defense.

Here are his accomplishments through the end of the 2020 season, according to Alabama athletics:

Sophomore (2020)

Worked on special teams and defense as he came back from injury ... played in 11 games, missing the Mississippi State and Ohio State matchups. Arkansas: Recorded one tackle on punt coverage against the Razorbacks.

Freshman (2019)

Gained experience on special teams while working to establish a role off the edge as a freshman ... totaled four tackles in his 10 games of action. New Mexico State: Recorded three tackles in the Tide’s home opener with the Aggies. South Carolina: Saw time on special teams in his first career action in SEC play. Southern Miss: Entered off the bench against the Golden Eagles. Ole Miss: Contributed one tackle on defense in the Tide’s SEC home opener.

High School and Personal Data

Unanimous four-star selection by the major recruiting services … listed as the No. 8 weakside defensive end by 247Sports and the No. 9 prospect at his position on the 247Composite … 247Sports ranked him as the No. 16 player in the state of Georgia and No. 143 on the Top247 list … ranked the No. 13 weakside defensive end and the No. 25 player in Georgia by Rivals.com … listed at No. 227 on the Rivals250 … the No. 160 prospect on the ESPN300 … listed as the No. 19 defensive end and No. 18 player in the state of Georgia by ESPN.com … PrepStar’s No. 9 linebacker and the No. 24 player in Georgia … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … coached by Tanner Glisson at Troup County High School in West Point, Ga. … chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Georgia.