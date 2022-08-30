Skip to main content
Alabama Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Both No. 1 in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Alabama Athletics

Alabama Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Both No. 1 in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

It marks the fifth time since 2005 that the Crimson Tide men have been preseason No. 1 and the first time for the women over that same span.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama men’s and women’s cross country teams were both voted preseason No. 1 by the Southeastern Conference coaches, it was announced by the league office on Monday.

It marks the fifth time since 2005 that the men have been tabbed No. 1 heading into the season (2008, 2009, 2010, 2018 and 2022) and the first time the women have entered the season at No. 1 over that same span.

The Alabama men garnered six of 12 available first-place votes, while the Tide received eight of the 14 first-place votes available on the women’s side of the slate.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Head Coach Dan Waters Said:

“To have the league’s coaches vote both our men and women No. 1 says a lot about the teams and the talent we have heading into the season. It means that we have a lot of potential. From here, it’s up to us to put in the work, to stay healthy and to then execute once we get to the postseason. It’s an honor to be voted No. 1 at this point in the season, but from here, it’s up to us to follow through and make something happen.”

The 2022 Alabama Cross Country Teams

  • Alabama opens its cross country season Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Lion Opener in Florence, Ala.
  • The women’s team features 21 runners, including 10 newcomers, while the men’s roster also tallies 21, with eight rookies
  • The women are led by Mercy Chelangat, who won the NCAA cross country title in 2020-21 and was the NCAA runner-up last season
  • Chelangat is also the two-time defending SEC cross country champion and won the NCAA 10,000-meter title during 2022 outdoor season
  • In addition to Chelangat, the women also return cross country All-Americans Amaris Tyynismaa and Flomena Asekol
  • The Tide men are led by defending SEC champion Eliud Kipsang
  • The men’s roster also includes NCAA All-South Region honorees Victor Kiprop and Hillary Cheruiyot
  • Chelangat and Kipsang were named the women’s and men’s SEC Cross Country Runner of the Year last season, while Kiprop was named the SEC Cross Country Freshman of the Year

Line, Alabama practice, August 29, 2022
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama Football's Monday Practice ahead of Utah State

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback David Cornwell (12) and Christian Miller (47) carry the trophy after the 2015 SEC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Alabama won 29-15.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Who are Alabama Football's Top Contenders in the SEC?

By Clay Miller
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) carries the ball against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban, Bryce Young Share Thoughts on Brian Robinson Jr.

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

Why Will Anderson Jr. is Smiling Big This Week

By Katie Windham
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) celebrates after Alabama scored a touchdown against Georgia during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Depth Chart: Breaking Down Alabama Football's Wide Receivers

By Joey Blackwell
Utah State Aggies defensive end Byron Vaughns (11) takes a photo with head coach Blake Anderson following the victory against the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West Conference championship game at Dignity Health Sports Park.
All Things Bama

A Recap of Alabama's Season Opponents from Week 0: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
081921_MFB_SabanNi_Practice_KG4180
The 4-1-1

Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 Depth Chart, Administrative Groupings

By Christopher Walsh, Tony Tsoukalas and Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

What Nick Saban Said to Kick Off Utah State Week

By Katie Windham