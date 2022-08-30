Alabama Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Both No. 1 in SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama men’s and women’s cross country teams were both voted preseason No. 1 by the Southeastern Conference coaches, it was announced by the league office on Monday.

It marks the fifth time since 2005 that the men have been tabbed No. 1 heading into the season (2008, 2009, 2010, 2018 and 2022) and the first time the women have entered the season at No. 1 over that same span.

The Alabama men garnered six of 12 available first-place votes, while the Tide received eight of the 14 first-place votes available on the women’s side of the slate.

Head Coach Dan Waters Said:

“To have the league’s coaches vote both our men and women No. 1 says a lot about the teams and the talent we have heading into the season. It means that we have a lot of potential. From here, it’s up to us to put in the work, to stay healthy and to then execute once we get to the postseason. It’s an honor to be voted No. 1 at this point in the season, but from here, it’s up to us to follow through and make something happen.”

The 2022 Alabama Cross Country Teams