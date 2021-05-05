Alabama Men’s Golf Earns 16th Consecutive NCAA Regional Appearance

The Crimson Tide is the No. 6 seed in the Stillwater Regional, which will take place May 17-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s golf team was selected to compete in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Golf Stillwater Regional, which was announced Wednesday afternoon on the Golf Channel. The three-day, 54-hole regional will be held May 17-19 in Stillwater, Okla., and hosted by Oklahoma State at the par 72, 7,095-yard Karsten Creek Golf Course.

The course is a familiar one to the Crimson Tide as it was the site of UA’s national runner-up finish in 2018. That year, Alabama reached the finals before falling to Oklahoma State on its home course in the championship match. Seniors Wilson Furr and Davis Shore were both freshmen on that team.

With this year’s selection, the Crimson Tide will make its 16th consecutive appearance in NCAA Regional play under head coach Jay Seawell, and the 24thappearance overall. The 2020 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships were not played due to the global pandemic.

NCAA Regional Information

The 13-team field is headlined by No. 1 seed Oklahoma State, who is ranked No. 6 in the nation, while No. 2 seed Illinois, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 SMU and No. 5 Notre Dame round out the region’s top-five seeds

The top five teams from each regional championship and low individual not on an advancing team will move on to the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships, hosted by the Arizona State University at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 28-June 2

Alabama has won an NCAA Regional four times: 2009 Galloway (N.J.) Regional, 2012 Athens (Ga.) Regional, 2013 Baton Rouge (La.) Regional and 2014 NCAA Auburn (Ala.) Regional)

Of the six regionals being held, three will have 13 teams and 10 individuals not on those teams will compete at each while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams

The remaining teams in the Stillwater Regional include: No. 7 Baylor, No. 8 Sam Houston State, No. 9 Arkansas Little Rock, No. 10 Ole Miss, No 11 Northwestern, No. 12 College of Charleston and No 13 Middle Tennessee State

In all, 12 of the 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference earned a regional birth

The Crimson Tide has advanced to nationals 11 times under head coach Jay Seawell, including seven of the last nine seasons. Alabama has won the national championship twice (2013 and 2014) and has finished runner up on two occasions (2012 and 2018).

Live scoring for the championship can be found at Golfstat.com. The final day of regional play (May 19) will have expanded television coverage on the Golf Channel.