Alabama Men's Tennis Graduate Zhe Zhou Named ITA Southern Region Most Improved Senior

Alabama Men’s Tennis Standout Zhe Zhou named ITA Southern Region Most Improved Senior

After playing at No. 6 as a rookie, the Crimson Tide graduate closed his career ranked No. 58 nationally in singles

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – After playing mostly at No. 6 in the Alabama men’s tennis lineup as a rookie, Zhe Zhou shot up the standings for the Crimson Tide, sharing time at No. 1 this past season and finishing his collegiate career ranked No. 58 nationally.

That consistent and impressive progress throughout this career led Zhou to be voted the ITA Southern Region Most Improved Senior, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced this week.

In addition to being ranked in the top-60 nationally to finish his final season, Zhou was also an alternate for the 2021 NCAA Championships singles draw. He finished his Alabama tenure as a two-time Most Valuable Competitor for the Tide. He clinched the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Championships match against Florida State to move UA into the round of 16 in 2018.

Zhou earned the ITA Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award in 2020 and graduated Cum Laude with his undergraduate degree. A perennial ITA Scholar Athlete and member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, he carries a 4.0 grade point average while pursuing his master’s degree.

Head Coach George Husack Said:

“From the first trip to campus on his official visit to the final point he played, Zhe has embodied the qualities of the quintessential student-athlete for The University of Alabama. He improved in so many ways on the court as well as in the classroom, determined to accomplish things that were both challenging and rewarding. He was calm and resilient while on this journey and led by example. His actions spoke volumes. I’m very proud of his growth and grateful for the opportunity to have been impacted by his presence in our program.”