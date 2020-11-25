Alabama No. 1 in First College Football Playoff Rankings of 2020

In no surprise to anyone, Alabama football is the No. 1 team in the nation following the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season.

The Crimson Tide was already No. 1 in both the Amway Coaches Poll and AP Top 25, so them coming in first place is hardly a shock. At 7-0, Alabama is currently gearing up for a top-25 matchup against Auburn, who comes to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State round out the rest of the top four teams.

The rest of the top 10 teams were not as easy for the playoff committee, as exhibited by some of its choices. Despite playing very well with quarterback Kyle Trask, the Florida Gators are ranked No. 6 behind Texas A & M, who the Gators lost to earlier this year.

Georgia is ranked No. 9 despite having two losses at Alabama and against Florida, which will undoubtedly frustrate fans of the No. 14 team.

Probably the most shocking choice by the committee was placing undefeated BYU all the way down at No. 14. Many believed that the Cougars could possibly be one of the first teams out of the playoff this week, but the committee obviously felt differently.

Here is the Top 25 of the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season:

2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

Rank, team, record

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Clemson (7-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A & M (5-1)

6. Florida (6-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Northwestern (5-0)

9. Georgia (5-2)

10. Miami (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (4-1)

13. Iowa State (6-2)

14. BYU (9-0)

15. Oregon (3-0)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. Texas (5-2)

18. USC (3-0)

19. North Carolina (6-2)

20. Coastal Carolina (8-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Auburn (5-2)

23. Oklahoma State (5-2)

24. Iowa (3-2)

25. Tulsa (5-1)

