Skip to main content

Alabama OC Bill O'Brien Expresses Thoughts on John Metchie Cancer Diagnosis

Metchie's diagnosis was revealed in late July, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — At Alabama football's media day, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien took a second to express his feelings regarding Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III after it was revealed back in late July that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Metchie, who played for Alabama from 2019-21 before being selected by the Texas in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, announced that he had been diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia) and will miss the upcoming season. While APL is rare in young people, it is a treatable disease and Metchie is expected to recover.

"I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time," Metchie wrote in a statement. "As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well-wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless."

On Sunday, O'Brien spoke to the media at the Crimson Tide's annual preseason media day. One of his first thoughts that O'Brien covered was sending his well wishes to Metchie and his family.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"On a side note — but a very important note — I just want to talk about John Metchie real quick," O'Brien said. "John Metchie is a very special guy in this program. Coach [Nick] Saban, myself, Coach [Holmon] Wiggins — we've all heard and reached out to John and we've heard from John and John is a very positive guy and our thoughts and prayers are with John as he deals with what he's dealing with.

"A great football player but an even better person."

In addition to coaching Metchie as Alabama's offensive coordinator, O'Brien was also the head coach of the Texans from 2014-20.

This story will be updated with video from O'Brien's press conference.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Cameron Latu
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Fall Camp Injury Update

By Katie Windham14 minutes ago
Crimson Tikes: Green, Green Grass of Home
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Green, Green Grass of Home

By Christopher Walsh5 hours ago
A row of helmets sit on the grass at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in Minnesota.
ASWA

ASWA 2022 Preseason State Football Rankings

By Christopher Walsh7 hours ago
Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) carries for the go ahead touchdown against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday December 1, 2018.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, August 7, 2022

By Katie Windham12 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman DJ Dale (94) reacts after making a sack during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

All Things CW: The Key Statistic for the 2022 Alabama Defense

By Christopher WalshAug 6, 2022 10:05 AM EDT
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) is congratulated by former player Siran Stacy after the game against Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, August 6, 2022

By Katie WindhamAug 6, 2022 1:00 AM EDT
Josh Jacobs
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL: The New-Look Raiders

By Hunter De SiverAug 5, 2022 4:11 PM EDT
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
All Things Bama

After Losing CFP Title Game, Alabama Football is Focused on Discipline

By Joey BlackwellAug 5, 2022 2:11 PM EDT