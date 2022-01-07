Alabama OC Bill O'Brien to Interview with Jacksonville Jaguars Following CFP

After rumors connected O'Brien with the coaching vacancy in Jacksonville, multiple reports on Friday morning seemingly confirm that O'Brien is a top candidate for the position.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is slated to interview for the head coaching vacancy at the Jacksonville Jaguars next week following the Crimson Tide's appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by John Reid of the Florida Times-Union, and was later reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

O'Brien was hired to replace Steve Sarkisian as Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January of 2021 after serving the previous seven seasons as the head coach of the Houston Texans in the NFL. After an 0-4 start in 2020, O'Brien was fired by the Texans, resulting in his availability to take the job in Tuscaloosa.

Just this week, O'Brien doubled down that he was committed to his job at Alabama and would not be taking any interviews or fielding any job opportunities until after the season. The question by a media member to O'Brien came as a result of rumors that connected him with the coaching job in Jacksonville.

“It's one of those things that happens all the time,” O’Brien said. “It's part of the career, part of what you sign up for. My focus has always been on the task at hand and that's just the way I operate.

“I just think that this is a great opportunity for this program. And we've put so much work into this. And really if you're here, if you're able to follow us around for a week, your focus is completely on Georgia and your team and what you have to do to try to help do your part to help your team win. So that's what the focus is.”

O’Brien has flourished in his first season in charge of Alabama’s offense, helping the Crimson Tide rank tied for third nationally in scoring (41.4 points per game) as well as No. 5 in total offense (494.6 yards per game) and No. 8 in passing offense (336 yards per game).

O'Brien and No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night in Indianapolis (7 p.m. CT, ESPN).