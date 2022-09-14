Alabama Offense Has Versatile Potential

The Alabama Crimson Tide won its first two games to start the 2022 season. With that there is good news and bad news. The bad news is that the passing game and the running game need work.

There is more to figure out regarding the wide receivers. Against Texas, not a single receiver recorded more than 40 yards (though it should be said that Traeshon Holden finished with 39). Also, no receivers caught more than four passes, and while it's a positive that Bryce Young spread the ball evenly among his receivers, the Texas secondary stifled a lot of the expected production.

Regarding the running game, the bulk of Alabama's success usually comes off big runs. Jase McClellan scored on an 81-yard run against the Longhorns, and the week before that, Jahmyr Gibbs had a 58-yard run against Utah State. That isn't to say those runs mean any different, but as Nick Saban stated during the post-game press conference after Utah State, "What was the down in and down out consistency in terms of how we were successful gaining three, four, five yards a crack? That wasn't what it needed to be."

That question still remains as the Crimson Tide prepare for Louisiana-Monroe, as the running game against Texas was again underwhelming besides two explosive runs, one by McClellan and the other by Young.

McClellan: Besides the touchdown run, 16 yards on five carries

Gibbs: 22 yards on 9 carries

Roydell Williams: four yards on two carries

While these are elements Alabama will have to address moving forward, there is still the good news from the first two games: The Crimson Tide offense has some versatility.

An unexpected factor during the first two games is Young's ability to scramble. Not saying that Young was ever an immobile quarterback, nor is it a proclamation that he's a Lamar Jackson-level runner at the position. It means that after two games, Young's legs should be considered more of a threat than originally thought.

Should it be expected that Young will lead the team in rushing with 100 yards like he did against Utah State? No, but the 20-yard run in the fourth quarter against Texas should put more defenses on notice. After all, even if it is on the strength of a couple big runs, Young currently leads the Tide with 138 rushing yards.

In addition to Young's success on the ground, Gibbs' success as a receiver is another indication of the potential of the Alabama offense. The success of the Georgia Tech transfer isn't as unexpected, as Gibbs had to do a lot for the Yellow Jackets and he has experience playing receiver from high school.

That said, similar to Young being the leading rusher, Gibbs leading Alabama with 10 receptions in two games is another example of how versatile the offense could be. Gibbs' performance was needed by the Crimson Tide against Texas, totaling nine catches for 74 yards, including an important catch in the slot during the game-winning drive.

The play of Young and Gibbs outside of their primary roles can stretch defenses thin, creating opportunities for the other offensive weapons. However, for the versatility to be maximized, the main issues on offense need to be rectified.

The running game must be more consistent. Having the bulk of the rushing attack come from big runs dangerous. Gibbs and McClellan have proven their explosiveness in the backfield, but the ability to consistently convert on third-and-5 on the ground is key. If the offensive line continues to work on run blocking, it'll be more likely that issue is resolved.

The more challenging issue is figuring out the passing game. Jermaine Burton cannot have another two-catch, 10-yard performance if the offense is to have success through the air. Cameron Latu looked solid in his return. Ja'Corey Brooks and Traeshon Holden should continue to find their rhythm, as should freshman Kobe Prentice.

It's fair to still think the receivers are finding their footing still, not to mention that Tyler Harrell and JoJo Earle will need to be added in once both return from injury. This Saturday against ULM will be just as much about the details and execution as it will be about winning.

Should the running game and receiving core make the necessary adjustments, the offense will look a lot better, then fans will get the chance to see Bryce the scrambler and Gibbs the receiver as creative extensions to the offense, not the features.