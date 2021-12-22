Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, line coach Doug Marrone test positive for COVID-19

Just a few days after tightening its health and safety protocols ahead of the College Football Playoff, the University of Alabama football program announced that two coaches had tested positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Nick Saban issued the following release on Wednesday morning:

“We received notification that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive for COVID-19. They have very mild symptoms and are home isolating while following all appropriate guidelines. We anticipate both being able to coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.”

Alabama, the top-seeded team in the College Football Playoff, is set to play Cincinnati at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 31. The winner advanced to the National Championship Game to face Georgia or Michigan.

The Crimson Tide is set to hold a final on-campus practice today, and then break for the holidays. The team will travel to Texas on Sunday.

With COVID-19 numbers in the rise, especially in other parts of the country, numerous sports leagues have cancelled or rescheduled games recently. The NFL played two games Tuesday night as part of the Week 15 schedule, and the NHL started its holiday break early and won't resume play until Monday.

Meanwhile, problems are beginning to impact the bowls. Texas A&M pulled out of of the Gator Bowl on Wednesday afternoon because it doesn't have enough players to face Wake Forest due to COVID-19 issues.

Earlier this week, the Crimson Tide went back to wearing masks in the football facility, and reinstated social distancing during meetings.

"They're really bought in to do everything they can to stay safe," Saban said regarding his team. "There's no guarantee, so we want to use every protocol we can to help them stay safe."

Saban commented on Alabama's approach for the College Football Playoff:

"We're also being very conscious with our players about taking care of themselves, social distancing, all those types of things so that we can kind of manage our way through some of the flu that's going around, not just COVID, but stomach viruses and things like that," Saban said. "But so far, the players have done done a pretty good job of doing that.”

Saban has always been a proponent of players and coaches getting vaccinated and said he believed more than 90 percent of the team has gotten booster shots. However, the head coach tested positive and missed the Auburn game last year. The Crimson Tide still won 42-13.